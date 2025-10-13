October 13, 2025 5:52 PM हिंदी

Anshula Kapoor embraces her imperfections as she reflects on her loose skin, double chin, and wrinkles

Anshula Kapoor embraces her imperfections as she reflects on her loose skin, double chin, and wrinkles

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor took to social media to share a heartfelt reflection on self-acceptance and body positivity.

The entrepreneur opened up about her journey of embracing her natural self — from the loose skin on her arms to her double chin and wrinkles around her eyes. On Monday, Arjun Kapoor’s sister took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her photos alongside a positive note about self-acceptance. Anshula wrote, “I used to look at some of these photos and only see what I didn’t like…the cellulite on my thighs, the loose skin on my arms, the little wrinkles around my eyes…ALL the things I’ve been hypercritical about for years. And yet, looking back now, all I see are moments I was actually happy in. Laughing, moving, living.”

“It’s crazy how time softens you. How you start noticing that no one else cares about the things you obsess over, how your body is more than just how it looks - it’s what it does for you every day. Maybe we’re not meant to look perfect in every photo. Maybe we’re just meant to feel something when we look at them again - a small reminder of where we were, who we were, and how far we’ve come since,” she added.

One of the photos read the text, “I bet you didn’t notice my double chin.” Another says, “I bet you didn’t notice the loose skin on my arms.”

On the personal front, Anshula Kapoor recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, on October 2. The couple marked the occasion with an intimate Ghor Dhana ceremony in Mumbai, surrounded by their closest family and friends. The celebration saw the presence of Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor, all coming together to bless the newly engaged couple.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

To celebrate 100 years in a sport is great achievement, says Ashok Kumar, World Cup winner in 1975

To celebrate 100 years in a sport is great achievement, says Ashok Kumar, World Cup winner in 1975

Man of exceptional courage and patriotism: Trump heaps praise on Netanyahu

Man of exceptional courage and patriotism: Trump heaps praise on Netanyahu

Root confident of breaking Ashes century drought as England eye redemption in Australia

Root confident of breaking Ashes century drought as England eye redemption in Australia

Today, skies are calm and guns silent: Trump in address at Israeli parliament

Today, skies are calm and guns silent: Trump in address at Israeli parliament

2nd Test: India require 58 runs on day five to complete 2-0 series sweep over West Indies

2nd Test: India require 58 runs on day five to complete 2-0 series sweep over West Indies

India’s rising tennis star Srishti Kiran prepares to shine on US junior circuit.

India’s rising tennis star Srishti Kiran prepares to shine on US junior circuit

Knesset members expelled after disrupting Trump speech at Israeli parliament

Knesset members expelled after disrupting Trump speech at Israeli parliament

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group shares fall up to 10 pc after ED arrests Senior Executive in fake bank guarantee case

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group shares fall up to 10 pc after ED arrests Senior Executive in fake bank guarantee case

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional while receiving Filmfare Best Actor Award in front of his parents

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional while receiving Filmfare Best Actor Award in front of his parents

MCX likely to hit Rs 10,000 as gold, silver contracts drive growth: Report

MCX likely to hit Rs 10,000 as gold, silver contracts drive growth: Report