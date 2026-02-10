Another Hindu hacked to death in Bangladesh ahead of Feb 12 national election

Dhaka, Feb 10 (IANS) As a disturbing pattern of violence against minorities continues to mount across Bangladesh, another Hindu man was hacked to death by miscreants inside his business establishment in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh district, local media reported on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as 62-year-old Sushen Chandra Sarkar, owned a business establishment named "Ms. Bhai Bhai Enterprises" in Trishal.

The incident occurred on Monday night at the Bogar Bazar intersection in the upazila, with miscreants also reportedly looting several lakhs of Bangladeshi taka during the attack.

The latest incident, just three days ahead of the national election, highlighted a disturbing surge in violence targetting Hindu communities throughout Bangladesh.

Citing the victim's family and police, Bangladeshi media outlet ITV reported that miscreants hacked Sarkar to death with a sharp weapon at the Bogar Bazar intersection of the upazila and left him inside the shop after closing its shutters. Later, the family members discovered him in a bleeding condition and rushed him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the doctor pronounced him dead.

“No one had any enmity with us. After brutally killing my father, the miscreants took several lakhs of taka from the shop. The rice business has been going on for a long time. We demand exemplary punishment for these murderers,” ITV quoted the deceased's son, Sujan Sarkar, as saying.

Confirming the incident, Trishal Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Muhammad Firoz Hossain said, “The miscreants hacked him to death with a sharp weapon at around 11 pm and then closed the shutter of the shop. The family members opened the shutter during a search and found him covered in blood. Later, after receiving information, the police inspected the scene. Legal action is being taken in this regard.”

Earlier on January 9, India expressed deep concerns over the disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, across Bangladesh, stating that it continues to monitor the situation in the neighbouring country and hopes that such acts of communal violence are addressed decisively.

Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities, including Hindus, under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, sparking outrage among people and several human rights organisations across the globe.

