Ankita Lokhande urges women to embrace self-love without seeking validation

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Television actress Ankita Lokhande has shared a powerful message on self-love. She urged women to choose themselves without seeking external validation or permission.

Emphasizing confidence, boundaries, and inner strength, the ‘Pavitra Risha’ actress celebrated the idea that true self-love comes from prioritizing one’s own worth every single day. Taking to Instagram, Ankita shared a series of her photos and captioned them, “When a woman chooses herself…she blossoms. No validation. No permission. No dependence. Just fullness, self-respect, and fearless love. Self-love is not makeup. It’s a voice. It’s a boundary. It’s choosing YOU — every single day.”

In the images, Lokhande could be seen striking different poses in a comfy white outfit. She flaunted her radiant smile while posing for the camera. Ankita Lokhande often shares glimpses from her glamorous photoshoots, along with heartfelt moments featuring her husband, Vicky Jain.

On the professional front, Ankita rose to fame with her portrayal of Archana in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap “Pavitra Rishta.” She starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and later Hiten Tejwani, playing the role from 2009 to 2014. The ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant returned as Archana Deshmukh in the web series “Pavitra Rishta: It’s Never Too Late” alongside Shaheer Sheikh.

She made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's directorial venture “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi,” an epic drama based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai.

The actress also starred in Sajid Nadiadwala's action thriller “Baaghi 3”, the third part of the Baaghi trilogy, alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Lokhande was last seen in “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,” a biographical drama tracing the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film was directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, who also portrayed the revolutionary leader on screen.

