Ankita Lokhande suits up in pink, says ‘always in my Pretty Woman era’

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande looked every-inch sharp as she shared a glimpse of herself all suited up in pink as she is in her “pretty woman era.”

Ankita took to her Instagram, where she shared a video featuring a photo montage of the actress. She looks every inch pretty in a pink suit with black details. To complete her look, the actress wore a diamond choker, nude makeup and tied her curly hair into a bun.

“Always in my Pretty Woman Era!,” she captioned the video, which had the 1964 track “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison playing in the background.

The actress was recently seen in the culinary comedy reality show, "Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited 2", where she is paired with her husband Vicky Jain.

The show also featured Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and Kashmera Shah as contestants. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh, along with judge Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Elvish and Karan emerged as the winners of the second season.

As the show concluded, Ankita and Vicky penned a gratitude note for a fulfilling journey.

The couple dropped a video on their Instagram handle where Vicky could be heard thanking the channel for making them a part of the show.

The note read: ‘"This one’s a long one, and it’s coming from both of us...Firstly, a big thank you to all the audience who loved and appreciated the show so much. Your love has been felt and it truly keeps us going."

"Secondly, thank you thank you @colorstv and Sheetal Mam for giving us an extended family we didn’t even know we needed.. Ali, Karan, Nia, Kash, Reem, Sudeshji, Krushna, Abhishek, Sam, Elvish, Rubi, Rahul, Jannat and last but never ever the least Bharti & Harpal ji… uff what a madly beautiful team we’ve been. Only we know how much fun, chaos, and love we’ve shared on and off camera.."

--IANS

dc/