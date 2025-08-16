August 16, 2025 7:28 PM हिंदी

Ankita Lokhande says 'keep shining' to every woman who has been told she is too much

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande said 'keep shining' to every woman who has been told she is too much.

Dropping a string of sizzling photos of herself posing in a black bodycon jumpsuit, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress shared on her IG: "To every woman who has ever been told she’s too much. Too loud, too ambitious, too bold. Thank you for never dimming your light. Keep shining. The world needs more of your fire.#noneedofvalidation."

Despite being a strong-headed woman herself, Ankita badly misses the presence of her late father, Shashikant Lokhande.

On Wednesday, she remembered her father on his death anniversary with a special post. Ankita said that while it has been three years since her dad left for heavenly abode, it still feels like yesterday.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback family picture featuring Ankita, her mother, and her late father.

“Some wounds don’t get healed..You just learn to hold them gently.. Three years have gone by, yet it still feels like yesterday.. I’m so grateful to have had a father like him my hero, my friend, my biggest strength," Ankita captioned the post.

Ankita revealed that she holds on tightly to all the lovely memories with her father.

She added: “The memories are the only thing we’re left with now, but his blessings keeps me going.. Thank you for being my papa. Mumma, Arpan and Me miss you, love you, and remember you every single day…”

Ankita wrote: “To everyone who has lost somebody remember: grief doesn’t shrink. We just grow around it. And somehow, there’s space now… for both the love and the loss.. Love & Memories Papa.”

Ankita made her acting debut with the popular role of Archana Manav Deshmukh in the beloved show "Pavitra Rishta".

Later, she went on to be a part of the movies "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", "Baaghi 3", and "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar". She has also participated in the reality shows "Bigg Boss 17" and "Laughter Chefs".

--IANS

pm/

