September 10, 2025 5:45 AM हिंदी

Ankita Lokhande, Parag Tyagi get nostalgic, share video from “Pavitra Rishta”

Mumbai Sep 9 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande recently re-shared a post written by actor Parag Tyagi.

Parag Tyagi recently shared a video from his debut show Pavitra Rishta that starred Ankita Lokhande in the lead. Parag essayed the role of Ankita Lokhande's elder brother.

Parag, sharing the video from Pavitra Rishta on his social media account, captioned it as, “So much innocence in this scene. We get so corrupted with our experiences that it shows on screen. It was our first show, @lokhandeankita. Love you, beta, always.” To this, Ankita re-shared the post and, resonating with Parag's emotions, wrote, “Same feelings, Parag da.” For the uninitiated, Ankita Lokhande rose to fame with her debut television show “Pavitra Rishta”. The show that went on air in 2009 saw a run of a good 5 years.

Ankita is still loved for the portrayal of the iconic character Archana. Parag essayed the role of the eldest son out of all the four siblings of the Karanjkar family. Pavitra Rishta aired for almost 5 years and featured Ankita in a double role too. The show starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Priya Marathe, Prarthana Behre, Parag Tyagi, Swati Anand, Savita Prabhune, Kishor Mahabole, Usha Nadkarni and others. It was during the shooting of Pavitra Rishta when Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput started to date each other.

The former couple went on two dates for around 6-7 years before breaking up in 2017. Their breakup head shocked the nation. Parag Tyagi recently lost his wife and actress Shefali Jariwala to a cardiac arrest. The actor in her remembering has established a foundation in her name that takes care of little girls and their education and boosts women's empowerment. Ankita Lokhande is currently married to businessman Vicky Jain, and the two are head over heels in love with each other.

–IANS

rd/

