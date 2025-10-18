Ankita Lokhande gives glimpse into her ‘modern AnVi ki fairytale’

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) On the occasion of Dhanteras on Saturday, actress Ankita Lokhande shared a glimpse into her ‘modern AnVi ki fairytale’ with husband Vicky Jain.

Ankita took to Instagram, where she shared a string of romantic pictures posing with Vicky from her previously held Diwali bash.

“The Modern Fairytale #AnVi ki Fairytale No dragons, no rescues, no glass shoes, just a King and a Queen who chose each other every single day, even when the story got hard,” she wrote.

She then went on to wish everyone on Dhanteras, which is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali. It is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin or Kartika.

“Wishing you all lots of #Dhan this #dhanteras,” she added.

Ankita Lokhande, who is the former girlfriend of late star Sushant Singh Rajput, married Vicky in December 2021. The couple first came together on screen in the 17th edition of Bigg Boss, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner and Abhishek Kumar was the runner-up in the 17th edition.

The couple were then seen in the culinary comedy show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi.

On the film front, Ankita was last seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, who also plays the titular role of Savarkar.

The film presents a detailed biographical sketch of Savarkar from his childhood, including the key events from his life, often in a near-worshipful tone towards its central character.

Ankita made her acting debut with the role of Archana Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta. She also appeared in the films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.

--IANS

dc/