Ankita Konwar says hubby Milind Soman is kind of ‘rare that mediocrity can’t ever touch” in heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Ankita Konwar penned a heartfelt note for her husband, Milind Soman, on his birthday, celebrating his uniqueness and depth.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a loving post describing Milind as “the kind of rare that mediocrity can’t ever touch,” along with a series of endearing photos that beautifully captured their bond. For the caption, Ankita wrote, “Happy birthday to the man whose kindness doesn’t just exist but moves like a quiet revolution. To the one whose love is not soft but steady and fierce, the kind that protects, lifts, and never lets go. For decades, you’ve been a force, changing lives without needing credit, leaving every place and every person better than you found them.”

“Your commitment to what you believe in is almost its own religion. Your presence is like a lighthouse. And that heart of gold is a compass. If I can carry your fire, your faith, your unstoppable energy when I’m 60, I’ll count myself blessed beyond measure. 12 years by your side and still learning what devotion, purpose, and real strength look like. May the world keep feeling the impact of your footsteps, because they already echo far beyond where the eyes can reach. Happy birthday, my love. You are the kind of rare that mediocracy can’t ever touch.”

On November 3, Soman gave a glimpse into his pre-birthday celebrations in the Maldives, where he witnessed some of the most mesmerizing sights under the sea. The ‘Paurashpur’ actor shared stunning moments from his underwater adventure, capturing the beauty of marine life and the tranquility of the ocean ahead of his special day.

“Maldives mantastic madness mantas swimming around you are one of the most beautiful sights under the sea and the last few days were the best dives ever!!!!! How many mantas can you spot ?????? #PreBirthdayBash,” Milind wrote in the caption.

