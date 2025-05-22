Ankit Bhardwaj joins the cast of 'Tenali Rama' as Anantayya

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actor Ankit Bhardwaj has joined the cast of the show "Tenali Rama". He will essay the role of Anantayya - a mysterious, charming young man.

He is the son of the respected General Raghavan (played by Pradeep Soni). With his unmatched charm, Anantayya is able to win hearts easily, especially Dharani’s (played by Mrunali Shirke). However, his true intentions are revealed only later.

Thrilled about his role as Anantayya, Bharadwaj said, “Anantayya is one of those rare characters who walks a fine line between being loved and feared. What attracted me the most was his unpredictability; he appears gentle, romantic, and composed, but underneath that charm is a mind full of ambition and darkness. Playing a villain who doesn’t look like one is exciting. It pushes you to perform with restraint, to say more with your eyes than your words. I’ve always enjoyed roles that have layers, and Anantayya gave me that chance. I’m excited for the audience to watch the journey unfold; it’s going to surprise them.”

Back in April, actor Kunal Karan Kapoor spoke about playing a former army doctor-turned-sleuth Laxmanappa Bhattaru in “Tenali Rama.”

Revealing what attracted him to the character, Kapoor told IANS, “Laxman is unlike any character I’ve played before—he’s layered, reflective, and has a quiet strength that really drew me in. Joining 'Tenali Rama' as a retired army doctor in search of peace, only to be swept into thrilling adventures, promises an exciting new chapter.”

"On a more personal note, this is my first historical and costume show and the idea of wearing something so period-specific can be daunting, but the team here has done a fabulous job with the look, and I’m glad I took this up. I remember my first day on set, standing in front of the mirror, adjusting to the feel of the outfit, and wondering if I could pull it off. But as the day went on, I felt more and more connected to the character, and now, it’s hard to imagine Laxman without the costume,” he added.

"Tenali Rama" airs from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM on Sony SAB.

--IANS

pm/