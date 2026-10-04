Anjali Patil wants Walter Salles to watch 'Selvi' as film heads for São Paulo International Film Festival

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Following a world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, 'Selvi' has been selected for the 50th São Paulo International Film Festival, where it will compete in the New Filmmakers Competition.

This marks the second international festival selection of 'Selvi'.

National Award-winning actor Anjali Patil, who has produced 'Selvi' said, “São Paulo completing 50 years makes this selection really special. It’s a Golden Jubilee year for one of the most celebrated and largest film festivals in South America, so to be part of this edition makes us very proud."

Anjali revealed that she has written to the Brazilian filmmaker, Walter Salles, urging him to watch her movie. She added that his movies such as 'The Motorcycle Diaries' and 'I’m Still Here' have had a huge impact on her ever since her NSD days.

She revealed, "Brazil also has a very personal connection for me because of Walter Salles. His films, especially The Motorcycle Diaries and I’m Still Here, have had a tremendous impact on me since my days at the National School of Drama. I’ve written to him to tell him that our film is coming to São Paulo and that his films have been a big part of my life. It would be such an honour if he gets to watch Selvi there.”

--IANS

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