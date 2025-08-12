August 12, 2025 7:59 PM हिंदी

Anita Hassnandani backs her friend Aishwarya in her absence, says 'I’ll fight for my friend'

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actress Anita Hassnandani, who is a contestant in the reality show "Choriya Chaali Gaaon," was a testament of friendship as she supported her friend in her absence, saying 'I’ll fight for my friend'.

The latest episode of the show was full of twists as Erika Packard decided to eliminate her closest friend, Aishwarya Khare.

The elimination left everyone stunned, especially Anita, as just two episodes ago, Erika had called Aishwarya “everything” to her.

It must be noted that Aishwarya was not even present when Erika announced her decision. Speaking up for her friend, Anita said: “I’ll fight for my friend."

Anita believes that if Aishwarya had been there, she would have spoken for herself, so Anita took it upon herself to speak on her behalf.

Not just Anita, host Rannvijay Singha also lent his support to Aishwarya.

Reflecting on her nomination, Aishwarya said, "This place tests you in every way".

For those who have not seen the episode, Aishwarya had taken Erica’s name during the voting round to become the Maalkin of Basera.

“We’ve had each other’s back, or so I thought. It was part of the game; I never imagined it would lead to this,” Aishwarya reflected.

However, when Erica was given the power to nominate, she decided to name Aishwarya.

“When she said my name, it wasn’t just the game that changed—it was the friendship. She had the power, and she chose me. That says a lot," she shared.

Meanwhile, standing by her decision, Erica insisted it was “purely strategic” and “necessary to progress in the game.”

However, Aishwarya felt that the decision was hurtful. “It might be strategy,” she shared.

"This place tests you in every way. And sometimes, the hardest battles aren’t with your opponents, they’re with the people you thought were on your side,” Aishwarya revealed.

