Anita Hassanandani opens up about how she handles anger

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Televisions actress Anita Hassanandani has opened up about her unique way of dealing with anger.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she shared how she prefers to express her emotions firmly yet calmly. When asked how she usually deals with anger, Anita shared her calm and heartfelt approach. She shared that rather than yelling, she prefers to express herself firmly and explain her feelings, often becoming emotional during disagreements with those she loves.

The ‘Kkavyanjali’ actress stated, “I do get angry, but my way of showing it is very assertive and firm. I usually explain myself instead of screaming. If I fight with someone I really love, I cry and express my feelings. I don’t shout or scream. That’s who I am, and that’s exactly how I was on the show. When people I love get angry with me, I end up crying because I’m a very emotional person.”

When asked if her emotional side was reflected during ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’, Anita Hassanandani mentioned, “Yes, very much. If I form a genuine emotional bond, I show all my laughter and tears. When Aarav came, I was very emotional. Even in the village, whenever someone needed help or was upset, I got emotional. The bonds I formed there are very genuine, and I’m grateful that I had a chance to create them.”

Speaking about her journey on the reality show, the actress shared, “I think it was a very beautiful journey with all the ups and downs. The growth I was hoping to gain, I achieved all that. It will also help me a lot in the upbringing of Aarav. I learned so much that will be useful in the future. It was very challenging, especially the physical tasks that I did and won. But when you win a trophy after working hard, it gives a different kind of happiness. I gave my hundred percent in every task, and I’m proud that I won. Overall, it was a beautiful and memorable experience.”

Anita Hassanandani emerged victorious on the reality show “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon,” which featured celebrities immersing themselves in rural Indian lifestyles.

