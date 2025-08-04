Animation film 'Mahavtar Narsimha' emerges a blockbuster, as collections go past Rs 105 crore

Chennai, Aug 4 (IANS) Director Ashwin Kumar's animated drama, 'Mahavtar Narsimha', which also happens to be the first instalment in the ambitious Mahavtar franchise, has now emerged a blockbuster, with its makers officially announcing on Monday that the film's collections had gone past the Rs 105 crore mark.

Taking to its X timeline, Hombale Films, which is presenting the film, wrote, "Roaring past records with divine force. #MahavatarNarsimha crosses 105 CRORES+ GBOC India, setting the box office ablaze with unstoppable momentum. A divine phenomenon awaits you in cinemas."

The film, which has been directed by Ashwin Kumar, has been produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. The film, which hit screens on July 25, has been released in five Indian languages.

For the unaware, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions recently unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu. First in line was 'Mahavatar Narsimha' which has just released and is having an impressive run in theatres. 'Mahavatar Parshuram' will release next in 2027. It will be followed by 'Mahavatar Raghunandan' in 2029, 'Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh' in 2031, 'Mahavatar Gokulananda' in 2033, 'Mahavatar Kalki Part 1' in 2035, and 'Mahavatar Kalki Part 2' in 2037.

Mahavtar Narsimha is a visual spectacle that offers a glimpse into a significant story from Indian history. It revolves around Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, who faces opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakashipu, blessed by Lord Brahma with immortality. The film is about the birth of Mahavatar Narsimha, an avatar of Lord Vishnu who descends to protect Prahlada.

Studded with epic visuals and a goosebumps-worthy background score, the film has been termed impressive by critics and film buffs.

Producer Shilpaa Dhawan, at the time of the film's release, had said, "It's time to roar! After five incredible years, we're finally ready to unleash the epic tale of Sri Narsimha and Sri Varaha upon the world! Every frame, every moment, every heartbeat has gone into bringing this divine story to life. Brace yourself for a visual masterpiece that will leave you speechless! The ROAR of Narsimha is coming... and it's going to change everything!"

