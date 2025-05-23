Anil Kapoor recalls 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star Rahul Bose's love for Rugby

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor recalled how during the shoot of their 2015 "Dil Dhadakne Do", co-star Rahul Bose used to talk to him about his first love, rugby.

Apart from being a celebrated actor, Rahul is also the current president of the Indian Rugby Football Union. He was also a national team player for 11 years.

Recalling the fun moments from the shoot, the 'Animal' actor penned on his Instagram stories, "Even while shooting Dil Dhadakne Do @rahulbose1 would keep talking about rugby, and now the @rugbypremierleague starts next month. I'm so happy for him. He just send me this anthem and I thought it was pretty cool! Have a listen! #RugRugMeinRugby...Music Direction: Ankur Tewari (@ankurtewari)...Vocals: Spitfire (@ntnmshra), Wordsmth (@worldizamyth) & Pratika (@pratikaness)...Lyrics: Nitin Mishra, Ayush Khare...Music Coordination: Misfits Inc, (@misfitsinc)...Produced Mixed & Mastered: Sudan (@notsudan)...@rugbyindia @gmr_sports @jiohostar)"

Zoya Akhtar's "Dil Dhadakne Do" starred Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar in key roles.

While Anil was seen as the business tycoon Kamal Mehra, Rahul appeared as his son-in-law, Manav Sangha.

Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, "Dil Dhadakne Do" was released in the cinema halls on June 5, 2015.

On May 19, Anil celebrated 41 years of marital bliss with his better half Sunita.

Taking to his social media, Anil dropped a string of photos encapsulating the couple's journey from their youthful days to the present. The album also incorporated some fond memories of his late mother, Nirmal Kapoor, who left for heavenly abode earlier this month.

Wishing Sunita on their anniversary, Anil wrote, “41 years of marriage, 52 years of togetherness — and not a day goes by when I don’t feel grateful for you, Sunita. From the very beginning, you weren’t just my partner — you were my support system, my constant, and the one who stood by me through every phase of life.”

Acknowledging Sunita’s unconditional support towards his late mother, he added, “You were there for Mum in ways I never could be — caring for her, standing by her, and loving her like your own, especially when I was away working, which has been almost every day of my life. I don’t know what I would’ve done without you. I only wish she were here today to wish us on our 41st anniversary… I know she is so proud of us, of the life we built together."

--IANS

pm/