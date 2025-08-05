August 05, 2025 10:38 PM हिंदी

Anil Ambani leaves ED headquarters after 9-hour grilling, to be called again (Lead)

Anil Ambani leaves ED headquarters after 9-hour grilling, to be called again (Lead)

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) After a gruelling around nine-hour interrogation regarding an alleged Rs 17,000-crore loan fraud case, Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani finally left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters here on Tuesday.

After the first round, the regulator is set to call Anil Ambani again for questioning in a couple of days, according to sources.

Reliance Group Chairman has reportedly sought 7-10 days from the probe agency to submit documents related to the alleged scam.

The 66-year-old industrialist was summoned to the ED headquarters in New Delhi, where his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) under a money laundering probe linked to multiple fraud cases involving several of his group companies.

According to sources, Anil Ambani sought to deny any involvement in the case, maintaining that all the financial decisions were taken by the internal board of his companies, and that he later signed them only.

Some of the questions were regarding whether the loans were diverted to shell companies or did he bribe any officials. Anil Ambani was not allowed to have a lawyer present during the interrogation, which is being recorded on camera.

Earlier in the day, the Reliance Group (RAAGA companies) Chairman and Managing Director left his residence in Mumbai and arrived at the ED headquarters.

Investigators are focusing on whether loans taken by his group companies over the past decade were used for their intended purposes or deliberately diverted. The case involves multiple Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group firms, including Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Communications.

One part of the probe concerns the alleged diversion of around Rs 3,000 crore in loans given by Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019. Another involves a much larger fraud of over Rs 14,000 crore linked to Reliance Communications.

Last week, the ED completed raids at locations linked to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group. Investigators seized a large number of documents, hard drives, and other digital records from several sites in Mumbai and Delhi.

The raids began as part of a money laundering investigation into the Yes Bank loan fraud case.

The ED, along with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is looking into allegations of financial irregularities, including fund diversion, loan fraud, and money laundering.

--IANS

na/vd

LATEST NEWS

Lyrical video of third single 'Yegareyi Nee Rakkale' from Anupama Parameswaran's'Paradha' released

Lyrical video of third single 'Yegareyi Nee Rakkale' from Anupama Parameswaran's'Paradha' released

Nasir Yasa guides Malaysian Armed Forces to a narrow win over Rangdajied United in a tightly-contested Group F match of the 134th Durand Cup played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday. Photo credit: Durand Cup Foundation

134th Durand Cup: Nasir Yasa guides Malaysian Armed Forces to a narrow win over Rangdajied United

Anil Ambani leaves ED headquarters after 9-hour grilling, to be called again (Lead)

Anil Ambani leaves ED headquarters after 9-hour grilling, to be called again (Lead)

Barcelona-Ter Stegen rift deepens amid medical report controversy after goalkeeper undergoes surgery. Photo credit: Marc-Andre ter Stegen/X

Football: Barcelona-Ter Stegen rift deepens amid medical report controversy

Shelter for all: Mor Awaas brings relief to several families in monsoon

Shelter for all: Mor Awaas brings relief to several families in monsoon

Mukesh Khanna reveals the reason behind indefinite delay in making of 'Shaktimaan'

Mukesh Khanna reveals the reason behind indefinite delay in making of 'Shaktimaan'

Christopher Kamei’s lone goal seals first win for Indian Army, ends Tribhuvan’s campaign in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Jamshedpur on Tuesday. Photo credit: Durand Cup Foundation

134th Durand Cup: Kamei’s lone goal seals Indian Army’s first win, ends Tribhuvan’s campaign

Uttarkashi cloudburst: Health Dept on high alert, specialist doctors rushed for relief efforts

Uttarkashi cloudburst: Health Dept on high alert, specialist doctors rushed for relief efforts

Valiant India push Jordan to the brink in FIBA Asia Cup opener at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Photo credit: BFI_Basketball/X

Basketball: Valiant India push Jordan to the brink in FIBA Asia Cup opener

Uttarakhand: Chamoli’s Self-Help Group women craft eco-friendly rakhis, boost family incomes

Uttarakhand: Chamoli’s Self-Help Group women craft eco-friendly rakhis, boost family incomes