Aneet Padda & Ahaan Panday celebrate 6 months of 'Saiyaara' by recreating a popular scene

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) It has been six months since Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday experienced overnight success with the release of their romantic entertainer "Saiyaara".

As the highly-appreciated drama completed six months of release on Sunday, Aneet and Ahaan got together to recreate the popular "Abhi Kuch Pal Baaki Hai" scene from "Saiyaara".

While Aneet was seen posing in a white kurta and jeans, similar to her character in the film Vaani Batra, Ahaan shelled out Krish Kapoor vibes in an all-black ensemble. The photo had Ahaan sitting on a bike holding Aneet's hand.

“18.07.25 —> 18.01.26 (sic)," Aneet captioned the post.

Aneet and Ahaan share a great rapport and are often seen making headlines with their appearances.

On Ahaan's birthday in December, Aneet wished him by describing a beautiful future for her co-star.

She wrote, "I’ve seen the future. I’ve seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can’t help it. I’ve seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman, watering her plants, unaware. I’ve seen the scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind, rare and magical. The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane. I’ve seen you be so selfless."

"I’ve seen my mom and dad trusting you deeply, beaming with love when they ask “ahaan kiven ae? theek hai na?” every video call. I’ve seen Deanne aunty cry every time she sees your face on that poster. Pride mixed with disbelief at her son’s kindness, his soul—at the man she raised. I’ve seen a stranger having a better day, after talking to you. I’ve seen the security guard waiting for his daily chat with you at 2pm sharp. I’ve seen the world stop and stare at you before it knew why. Before it met its saiyaara on a movie screen. You were always a star, dadi was always proud. I saw the future then and I see it now. It’s all set to come true", she added.

