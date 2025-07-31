July 31, 2025 11:41 PM हिंदी

Anees Bazmee's son Faizan drops Sanjay Mishra's first look from 'Postman'

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Anees Bazmee's son Faizan Bazmee will be foraying into direction with the short film "Postman", featuring the celebrated actor Sanjay Mishra in the lead.

Before the movie reaches the audience, Faizan treated the netizens with the first look poster from his first directorial venture.

The post shows a disgruntled Sanjay sitting with a long beard and messy hair. His surroundings also shell out a gloomy vibe.

Sharing the first look post, Faizan wrote on IG, "POSTMAN...Every film begins with a spark...Ours began with a letter. Proud to share the first look of our film POSTMAN!"

He revealed that the film shares the story about distance, decisions, and the weight a single message can carry. "Postman" follows the journey of a postman living in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), whose life changes in unimaginable ways after he receives a mysterious letter meant for him.

Showing his gratitude for everyone involved in the project, he added, "Grateful to every single person who became a part of this journey...To the cast who breathed life into the silences...To the crew who built a world letter by letter...This is just the beginning.#POSTMAN #FirstLook #ComingSoon."

Meanwhile, as he wrapped up the shoot for his directorial debut in December 2024, Faizan penned a heartfelt note thanking Sanjay for giving his best to "Postman".

He wrote, "I also want to express my deepest gratitude to one person who ensured that he would give us his best—@imsanjaimishra. Sir, your commitment and passion on set were nothing short of magical."

"You brought a presence and energy to this film that elevated it to new heights. For a new director like me, your encouragement was truly inspiring. I can’t thank you enough for believing in this project and for making it all feel so effortless," the maker added.

