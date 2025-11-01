Anees Bazmee says 'Shukriya for all the love & duas' as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 turns 1

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Anees Bazmee's horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" reached the cinema halls a year ago today.

Celebrating the milestone moment, Bazmee dropped a clip with some iconic scenes from the much-appreciated sequel on social media.

Thanking the movie buffs for embracing the movie wholeheartedly, the filmmaker wrote on his Insta handle, "Last year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hit the theatres and the way audiences embraced it made it all worth it. The response, the warmth, and the journey since then have been truly special (sic)."

Sharing his experience of working on "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", Bazmee added, "It was a great, fun journey and thank you so much to all my lovely actors, producers, technicians, and everyone who was part of the set for making this journey so beautiful."

"Shukriya for all the love and duas (Dizzy and red heart emoji)," he concluded.

Penned by Aakash Kaushik, and backed by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, the drama is the third installment of the popular franchise after "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", which released in 2007, and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", which came out in 2022.

Out in the cinema halls on November 1, 2024, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" emerged as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film and sixth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

Shot in Mumbai, Kolkata, Orchha, and Leh, the project enjoys camera work by Manu Anand. With music scored by Sandeep Shirodkar, Sanjay Sankla has looked after the editing for the horror drama.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" shares the journey of Ruhaan Randhawa, also known as Rooh Baba (Played by Kartik Aaryan), who is a con artist pretending to be an exorcist.

The story is set in 1824, where Manjulika, the daughter of the Maharaja of Rakhtghat, is wrongfully killed and has now returned as a vengeful spirit.

In 2024, Ruhaan is asked to capture Manjulika's spirit, leading to some heartbreaking revelations of betrayal.

The cinephiles are now eagerly waiting for the fourth instalment in the beloved 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise.

