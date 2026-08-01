Andhra Pradesh has potential to become growth engine for ‘Viksit Bharat’, says PM

Bhogapuram (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that Andhra Pradesh has the potential to become a growth engine for 'Viksit Bharat'.

Speaking at the inauguration of Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, he said that under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, the entire NDA team is working for Andhra Pradesh at double the speed.

He recalled that he had sought the people's mandate for a 'double-engine government’ to ensure that their efforts for the state's development moved forward at the speed of a 'double engine’.

The Prime Minister, who launched development projects worth nearly Rs 18,000 crore, noted that besides the airport, these projects are related to road connectivity, energy security and semiconductors. “These development works are a symbol of the speed at which Andhra Pradesh is progressing today,” he said while congratulating people for these projects.

He hoped that these projects will make a significant contribution towards fulfilling the resolve of Swarna Andhra and Viksit Bharat. “Under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a major source of energy in fulfilling the dream of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

The Prime Minister said India's aviation sector witnessed extraordinary growth during the last 12 years. He said in 2014, the country had only 74 operational airports, but today that number has increased to 166.

“There was a time when air travel was limited to major cities. Under the NDA government, even people from smaller towns and ordinary families are now flying. This growth is not just about building more airports. Through the UDAN Scheme, people from even the poorest families have the opportunity to travel by air and fulfil their aspirations,” he said.

The Prime Minister said a few days ago, the government launched the second phase of the UDAN scheme, under which Rs 29,000 crore will be invested to expand regional air connectivity further.

He pointed out that recently a 'hub-and-spoke' airport model was inaugurated in Kashi and today, the same model has reached Amritsar in Punjab. This will connect Amritsar to more than 25 international destinations.

PM Modi said that earlier when airports were built, they were often named after members of just one family, but the NDA government changed that tradition.

Affirming that the government's mantra is 'Investment for Employment', he said the government has not only increased the investment but is also encouraging the private sector to invest.

Asserting that the creation of any growth centre in the global economy cannot happen with just one factor, he said this requires an entire ecosystem. “Today, in Andhra Pradesh, we are developing the same kind of ecosystem for growth. Chandrababu Naidu works tirelessly day and night at a personal level. The result of this is that today, many major companies from across the world want to come here and invest," he said.

Referring to the rapid development of coastal Andhra, he said that the government’s vision is to develop the entire region as a Coastal Economic Corridor. “With this goal, existing ports from Visakhapatnam to Krishnapatnam are being modernised. At the same time, new ports are being developed at Mulapeta and Ramayapatnam to further boost maritime infrastructure and economic growth.”

He noted that alongside port development, Andhra Pradesh is rapidly expanding its network of highways and expressways. Projects like the Visakhapatnam-Raipur Expressway are giving a new momentum to the region's growth. “To improve connectivity with the country's major industrial hubs, railway projects worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore are currently underway in Andhra Pradesh, further strengthening the state's transport infrastructure and economic potential.”

The Prime Minister stated that along with semiconductors, work is also being carried out on AI infrastructure and data centres. “Google has also announced an AI and cloud infrastructure campus here with an investment of $15 billion. Many other global companies are seeing new opportunities here. Its biggest benefit will be for Andhra Pradesh as well as the youth of the country"

He noted that the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is playing a major role in the development of this region. “Through PM Gati Shakti, railways, ports, and airports are being integrated across the region. Once this modern logistics network is ready, industries will get better connectivity, farmers will benefit, and the ease of doing business will also improve."

PM Modi was impressed by the traditional dance ‘Dhimsa’ performed by more than 13,000 tribal women to welcome him. He stated that their enthusiasm, discipline, and the glory of tribal culture made for a truly remarkable sight.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu and others were present on the occasion.

--IANS

ms/skp