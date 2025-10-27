Andhra CM orders evacuation from coastal areas facing cyclone threat

Amaravati, Oct 27 (IANS) With cyclone Montha racing towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday ordered to shift people immediately from coastal areas at risk to relief camps.

As the cyclone’s impact is likely to be intense since Tuesday, he directed officials to alert the people.

During a tele-conference with district Collectors and other officials, the Chief Minister asked them to provide quality food at the relief camps and also organise medical camps.

He directed the Collectors to appoint special in-charges for the relief camps. The Chief Minister held the review meeting at Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) and later held a teleconference with district collectors, SPs and other officials.

He asked officials to ensure the supply of safe drinking water and make available medical personnel to provide emergency medical services.

The Chief Minister directed Collectors of the districts likely to be affected by the cyclone to declare a holiday for educational institutions. He wanted them to take responsibility so that no property or life is lost anywhere.

He said that the collectors are responsible for monitoring the cyclone relief measures in the districts, and that volunteers should be used for relief works. He said that the entire government machinery should work with commitment and deal with the cyclone effectively.

Naidu enquired about the situation with the Collectors in various districts. Nellore district Collector Himanshu Shukla informed that it has been raining in Nellore district since Sunday night and that all precautionary measures have been taken.

The Chief Minister asked the Collectors to ensure that the banks of lakes and canals do not breach. He also wanted them to make sure that people do not come out during the cyclone.

The officials were also directed to take measures to prevent landslides and accidents in hilly areas like Vijayawada, Mangalagiri, and Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Home Minister V. Anitha has urged citizens to act responsibly on social media and avoid forwarding or posting unverified information during Cyclone Montha. The minister said that the state government is fully alert and prepared to handle any situation arising from the cyclone’s impact.

She stated that, on the directions of the Chief Minister, all departments have been working in close coordination for the past three days, taking necessary precautionary measures in the cyclone-affected areas.

The Minister said the government has implemented a coordinated response plan involving all key departments, including district collectors, superintendents of police (SPs), and line departments, to ensure swift and effective action.

She informed that special officers have been appointed for cyclone-prone districts and necessary funds have been released to support relief operations.

The Minister added that control rooms have been established across all districts and that the government has been disseminating timely updates to the public through official media and social media channels.

--IANS

ms/uk