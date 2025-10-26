October 26, 2025 12:47 AM हिंदी

Andhra bus tragedy: Bike was lying on road after hitting divider, says police

Andhra bus tragedy: Bike was lying on road after hitting divider, says police

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 25 (IANS) The motorcycle, which became the cause of the deadly bus fire that killed 19 passengers, was lying on the road as the man riding it and the pillion-rider had met with an accident before the bus passed through the spot, police said on Saturday.

The police concluded after questioning Erriswamy alias Nani, the pillion rider who had fled the scene after surviving the crash with minor injuries.

Shiva Shankar, who was riding the bike, died on the spot after the two-wheeler skidded and rammed into the road divider.

Kurnool district Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil said Erriswamy told the police that he pulled Shiva Shankar to the roadside and was about to move the bike lying in the middle of the road when the speeding bus hit the bike and dragged it some distance.

As the fire engulfed the bus, he panicked and fled the scene and went to his native village, Tuggali.

Police identified Erriswamy after scanning the CCTV footage from a petrol pump, where the duo refuelled the bike around 2.24 a.m. The footage indicates that Shiva Shankar was under the influence of alcohol, and at one point, it appeared that the bike may skid.

The two friends had left Lakshmipuram village around 2 a.m. on a Pulsar bike for Dhone town in Nandyal district. After refuelling the bike, when they reached Chinnatekur on the outskirts of Kurnool, Shiva Shankar lost control of the bike and hit the divider. Shiva Shankar died on the spot, while Erriswamy escaped with minor injuries.

The private bus, which was carrying 44 passengers and was on its way to Bengaluru from Hyderabad, met with the ghastly accident near Chinnatekur village on the outskirts of Kurnool between 3-3.15 a.m.

While 19 passengers, including two children, were charred to death, 27 passengers, including both drivers, escaped by breaking glass windows.

Preliminary investigation suggests that as the motorcycle got stuck under the bus's belly, the friction and fuel leakage from the bike ignited the massive fire.

However, the cause of the accident had remained a mystery. Shiva Shankar’s body was found about 200 metres away from the spot where the bus caught fire. It was not clear if the bus hit the motorcycle or the motorcycle rammed into the bus.

Police had taken both bus drivers into custody. The bus driver who was at the wheel had told police that the motorcycle was lying on the road and that the bus had hit and dragged it some distance.

Erriswamy’s statement has validated the bus driver’s statement. The driver apparently failed to notice the motorcycle lying on the road due to the darkness.

The bus driver, however, is facing charges of negligent driving leading to the huge tragedy. The police were continuing the investigation to ascertain if the bus was being driven at a very high speed.

--IANS

ms/dan

LATEST NEWS

Vande Bharat Express halt at Reasi sparks joy among J&K locals

Vande Bharat Express halt at Reasi sparks joy among J&K locals

Patna Pirates to face Pink Panthers in Eliminator 1 after defence helps them beat U Mumba in Play-in 2 in Season 12 of the Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Patna Pirates beat U Mumba in Play-in 2, to face Pink Panthers in Eliminator 1

Chennaiyin FC go down in a hard-fought opener against Mohun Bagan in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Super Cup 2025: Chennaiyin FC go down in a hard-fought opener against Mohun Bagan

Aryan, Nitin shine as Jaipur Pink Panthers eliminate defending champions Haryana Steelers in tight Play-in 1 clash of Season 12 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Aryan, Nitin shine as Pink Panthers eliminate holders Haryana Steelers in tight clash

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghvan says 'Love you dad' as he remembers late Satish Shah

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghvan says 'Love you dad' as he remembers late Satish Shah

Rights groups hold protest rally in Kolkata against SIR

Rights groups hold protest rally in Kolkata against SIR

Andhra bus tragedy: Bike was lying on road after hitting divider, says police

Andhra bus tragedy: Bike was lying on road after hitting divider, says police

Lamchemnba, Udham Singh, Anant Deshmukh, Ahaana, and Dhruv extend India’s winning streak at Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, on Saturday. Photo credit: BFI

Lamchemnba, Udham Singh, Anant Deshmukh, Ahaana, and Dhruv extend India’s winning streak at Asian Youth Games

Education must to eradicate social inequality: Siddaramaiah

Education must to eradicate social inequality: Siddaramaiah

'Deeply regrettable and isolated incident': BCCI secretary Saikia on Australian cricketers' molestation case (Ld)

'Deeply regrettable and isolated incident': BCCI secretary Saikia on Australian cricketers' molestation case (Ld)