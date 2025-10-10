October 10, 2025 11:47 AM हिंदी

Ananya Panday reveals the one thing she’s never without

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has showcased a candid moment with her mother Bhavana Pandey, sharing a sweet ritual she never skips before stepping out.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya shared a picture originally posted by her mother Bhavana.

The image shows actress Ananya smiling as her mother, Bhavana, helps her get ready by adjusting one of her earrings and seemingly adding a “nazar ka kaala teeka.”

The text on the image reads, “Never without (evil eye emoji) ka tikka”, as she hinted at a cute family ritual for protection against the evil eye.

On the work front, Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with “Student of the Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She later featured in films including "Pati Patni Aur Woh" and received appreciation for her role in "Gehraiyaan", which released in 2022 and also co-starred with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

She has also been a part of projects such as “CTRL” and the OTT series “Call Me Bae”.

Ananya was last seen in “Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh,” a historical courtroom drama film directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. A spiritual sequel to the historical action film Kesari (2019), the plot is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The film also stars Akshay Kumar as Nair and also features R. Madhavan.

Meanwhile, Ananya on the work front is gearing up for her upcoming films, “Chand Mera Dil” alongside Lakshya Lalwani and “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri” opposite Kartik Aaryan.

The romantic drama “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri,” filmed across Croatia and Rajasthan, also features veteran stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in key roles.

