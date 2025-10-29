Ananya Panday gears up for birthday, adorably asks fans to "wish her"

Mumbai Oct 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is super-pepped for her birthday on 30th October, has been sharing multiple stories on her social media account that feature her pre-birthday celebrations.

In one of the stories, Ananya can be seen holding a delicious chocolate cake with her name written on it. The cake has been lit with candles as someone holds a lighter. The setting seems to be from a film shoot lightly taken on a set. Ananya captioned it as, “Perks of shooting close to your birthday: many, many cakes on the set.”

In another photo, Ananya shared a picture of a beautiful chocolate cake placed in the gym. She humorously mentioned how having cake at the gym should be ‘illegal’. The gym equipment can be seen in the background. She captioned it as, “Birthday cake at the gym should be illegal, right? Love it.” In the third story, Ananya is seen sitting at the gym table with a small chocolate cake in front of her. Dressed in a navy blue gym outfit, she has her eyes closed, making a wish before blowing out the candle.

She captioned it as, “Totally wished I got a pull-up this year.” In another and final social media story, Ananya shared a selfie wearing a white face sheet mask and a light grey hoodie, expressing her excitement for her birthday.

The actress seems to be all relaxed and excited and looking forward to her big day. She captioned it as, “My birthday is tomorrow. I am just very excited. Please wish me tomorrow also." Not just Ananya but also her mother, Bhavana Pandey, is equally or rather more excited for her daughter's birthday.

On account of Ananya's birthday around the corner, Bhavana recently posted an adorable photo of the actress from her childhood days on her social media account. In the picture, little Ananya, probably around 7 to 8 years old, is seen sitting in a small car ride at a game zone. Bhavana wrote, “My cutie's birthday is coming up.”

Ananya re-shared her mother's post on her social media account and captioned it with a flying kiss emoticon. The actress and her mother share an extremely close bond and are like best friends. Recently, on account of Diwali, Ananya was seen wearing Bhavana’s 20-year-old designer outfit and earrings from her wedding day, gifted by Chunkey Pandey's mother.

On the professional front, Ananya, who debuted in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, was last seen in her OTT debut series, Call Me Bae, produced by Karan Johar. She was also seen in movies like Dream Girl 2, Liger, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

She will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera, Chand Mera Dil.

–IANS

rd/