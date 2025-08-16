August 16, 2025 4:50 PM हिंदी

Anahat Singh enters NSW Bega Open final

Anahat Singh enters NSW Bega Open final (Credit: SAI Media/X)

Bega (Australia), Aug 16 (IANS) Teenage Indian squash player Anahat Singh reached the final of the NSW Bega Open 2025 after a hard-fought win over Egypt’s Nour Khafagy in the semifinal on Saturday.

She will now look to add a 13th PSA title to her name when she faces Habiba Hani in the final.

The 17-year-old from Delhi, who is already a double Asian Games bronze medallist, won the gruelling contest 3-2 (10-12, 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 11-7) in 54 minutes. Despite sustaining an injury during the match, Anahat showed resilience to outlast Khafagy, who came into the event after winning the HCL Tournament. With this win, Anahat became the first Indian woman to reach a PSA Copper-level final.

In the title match, the top seed will face second-seeded Egyptian Habiba Hani. who booked her place in the summit clash with a 3-1 (11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 11-6) victory over India’s Akanksha Salunkhe in 42 minutes.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, Anahat defeated South Africa’s Hayley Ward 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, 14-12) to continue her impressive run. She now has 12 PSA titles from 18 events, with nine of those victories coming in the past year, underlining her rapid rise in world squash.

Akanksha, seeded fifth, also impressed in the quarterfinal stage, beating fourth-seeded Australian Alexandra Haydon 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-3) in a match that lasted only 24 minutes. Her run ended in the semifinals, but she will take confidence from reaching the last four in a strong international field.

For Anahat, this is another significant achievement in a career that has been progressing quickly since she became the youngest member of India’s 2022 Commonwealth Games squad at the age of 14. Her consistency and ability to handle pressure at a young age have already made her one of the most promising players in Indian squash.

The NSW Bega Open, a USD 25,000 tournament, is the first World Event of the 2025/26 PSA Tour season.

--IANS

hs/ab

LATEST NEWS

Aditi Rao Hydari shares pictures from’ the most warm 3 days’ at IFFM 2025

Aditi Rao Hydari shares pictures from’ the most warm 3 days’ at IFFM 2025

Ram Gopal Varma hits back at the dog lovers upset over Supreme Court's decision

Ram Gopal Varma hits back at the dog lovers upset over Supreme Court's decision

Chennai Super Kings denies Ashwin’s claims on Dewald Brevis' signing fee as replacement player for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Photo credit: IANS File Photo

CSK denies Ashwin’s claims on Brevis' signing fee as replacement player for IPL 2025

BJP’s Rahul-Jinnah analogy over NCERT module blaming Congress for partition

BJP’s Rahul-Jinnah analogy over NCERT module blaming Congress for Partition

CEC Gyanesh Kumar to address his first presser amid opposition heat over Bihar SIR

CEC Gyanesh Kumar to address his first presser amid opposition heat over Bihar SIR

Foreign Secretary Misri on two-day Nepal visit from Sunday

Foreign Secretary Misri on two-day Nepal visit from Sunday

USA seal final spot for 2026 ICC U19 Men's World Cup (Credit: ICC/X)

USA seal final spot for 2026 ICC U19 Men's World Cup

Easing US-Russia relations, S&P rating for India to influence FIIs' behaviour: Analyst

Easing US-Russia tensions, S&P rating booster for India to influence FII sentiments

Genes, binge drinking, stress behind surging heart-related deaths in young adults

Genes, binge drinking, stress behind surging heart-related deaths in young adults

India’s semiconductor market to touch $110 billion by 2030: Report

India’s semiconductor market to touch $110 billion by 2030, create skilled jobs