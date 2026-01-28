An iconic symbol that led the ceremonial welcome accorded to President Murmu in Parliament

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Amidst the grand ceremonial arrival and a warm welcome accorded to President Droupadi Murmu at Parliament for her address before this year’s Budget Session stood out the iconic ‘Sengol’ – a symbol of India’s enduring values.

As Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju, among others, escorted the President, a senior Marshal wearing traditional attire led the procession carrying the Sengol. The Sengol is an august sceptre steeped in the spiritual and cultural traditions of ancient Tamil civilisation. It stands as a resplendent symbol of India’s enduring values, where temporal power is guided by the principles of dharma (righteousness).

Once integral to the coronation rites of Tamil monarchs, the Sengol was not merely a ceremonial object but a profound testament to the ethical responsibilities bestowed upon a ruler. According to available records, this sacred tradition was momentously revived on the eve of India’s Independence in 1947, when the Sengol was solemnly presented to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister.

It marked the civilisationally rooted transfer of authority from colonial rule to a sovereign Indian state. Handcrafted by Vummidi Bangaru Chetty and sanctified by the revered seers of the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam, the Sengol carried with it the blessings of spiritual guardianship and the timeless wisdom of India's sacred legacy.

Said to symbolise the ‘Dharma Danda’, the Sengol used to remind the monarchs that the highest authority was ‘Dharma’, or ethical and spiritual order. It was once a symbol of just and fair rule and was used historically to mark the transfer of power from one king to another in the Chola dynasty. Now, it is a symbol that governance should be just, as per laid down policies and guidelines, and discharge its duties.

It also stands as a message to the people and their elected representatives on these lines. The Sengol’s presence in occasional Parliamentary practises, like Wednesday’s joint address by the President, turns a ceremonial moment into a historical and cultural statement. It reasserts a government narrative that links ancient symbols to modern sovereignty while reviving the 1947 origin story now central to Parliamentary exercise.

The Sengol was ceremonially installed, beside the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair, on May 28, 2023, during the inauguration of the new Parliament building. It has since been used in high-profile ceremonies.

On Wednesday, it was again prominently carried at the head of the ceremonial procession escorting President Murmu to the House through the corridors of the hallowed portals of Parliament.

Some Opposition MPs have refused to accept the sanctity of the Sengol and demanded its removal or replacement. Some even argued that the Constitution, not a “royal sceptre”, should symbolise Parliamentary authority – turning it into a flashpoint for debates about perceived secular republican symbolism versus cultural reclamation.

However, the Sengol’s return is an overdue recognition of indigenous traditions, where it is now an accepted Parliamentary emblem. Made of silver and plated in gold, with a replica of Nandi – the bull – on top, the sceptre was preserved at Allahabad Museum till it was placed in Lok Sabha.

