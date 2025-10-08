Ammy Virk, Sarjun Mehta, Sonam Bajwa & others mourn the loss Rajvir Jawanda

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) The entire Punjab film industry was left shocked after acclaimed singer Rajvir Jawanda suddenly passed away at the age of 35 on Wednesday.

Mourning the loss of a talented artist, actor Ammy Virk reshared his obituary on his IG.

Actress Sonam Bajwa penned on social media, "A young, talented, beautiful soul gone too soon. Rest in peace, Rajvir. You will be remembered for generations (sic)."

Sargun Mehta shared, “Gone far too soon. Your voice will echo through Punjab forever. May Waheguru bless your soul and give strength to your family. R.I.P @rajvirjawandaofficial."

Himanshi Khurana wrote, "Rest in peace, friend. Alvida @rajvirjawandaofficial (sic)"

Gippy Grewal's note read, "This has made my heart go empty. Waking up to this terrible news is unbearable. My brother Rajvir, your last days were so difficult, yet you showed such strength. You will forever remain in our hearts, memories, and souls (sic)."

Expressing his grief, Diljit Dosanjh paused the music to send out a heartfelt prayer for Rajvir during his Hong Kong concert. He urged the audience to keep Rajvir in their prayers, calling him "a very dear brother" and "a beautiful singer."

Additionally, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid tribute to the singer, remembering him for his soulful tracks and melodious voice.

Praying that the family gets the strength to overcome the grief, the CM mentioned on X (Earlier known as Twitter), "It is deeply saddening to hear of the death of renowned Punjabi singer Rajveer Jawanda during treatment following a horrific road accident near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. A legend of the Punjabi music world has been lost forever. Rajvir Jawanda, who captured the hearts of people at a young age through his songs, will always resonate. May Waheguru grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family and fans to bear this loss."

