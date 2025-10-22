Ammy Virk recalls moment with Ranveer Singh after ‘Harjeeta’ won National Award

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actor-singer Ammy Virk, whose latest release is “Godday Godday Chaa 2,” recalled a heartwarming moment with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh when his 2018 film “Harjeeta” won a National Award, saying he “didn’t realise its magnitude” until he “experienced it.”

“Many people make films aiming for a National Award, but it’s sone pe suhaaga when we actually get it because it’s such a big honour,” Ammy told IANS, when asked if he had any pressure working in the latest release considering “Godday Godday Chaa” and his 2018 film with the same director Vijay Kumar Arora have won the coveted honour.

Ammy, who was shooting for Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ in London at the time, said that while everyone in one corner was clapping for his friend Adinath Kothare, whose Marathi film ‘Paani’ had won a National Award, he and Ranveer were at the centre of the pitch.

“When our film Harjeeta got it, I was shooting for 83 in London. Everyone in one corner was sitting and clapping because one of our friends, Adinath Kothare, had won a National Award for his Marathi film ‘Paani’. Ranveer Singh and I were at the pitch in the centre of the ground, and the others were on the side clapping.”

He recalled: I asked Ranveer what had happened, to which he said, ‘Adi has won a National Award.’ I asked, ‘Is it very big?’ He said, ‘Obviously, it is very big. You don’t know this?’ I then told him, ‘We have also got it. Our film won two—one for the film Harjeeta and the other for our child artist.’ He was surprised and asked, ‘Seriously?’ I said, ‘Yes’.”

“Harjeeta” chronicles the story of Harjeet Singh, a field hockey player raised from a poor family and captained the Indian team in Junior World Cup. It won two National Film Awards for Best Punjabi Film and Best Child Actor.

Ammy talked about how Ranveer held his hand and told director Kabir Khan that he too won, urging everyone to clap.

“He then took my hand and told Kabir sir that even he has one and that everyone should clap for him too. They said he never told them, to which I replied that I didn’t know it was such a big deal.”

“That day, I realized how significant it is—winning a National Award among 140 crore people, you are the only one. You come from a certain region and achieve this recognition.”

“It’s a big achievement because with other awards, if you attend, you may get nominated; if you don’t, your nominations may not even come. So this is the main thing,” concluded Ammy.

Talking about “Godday Godday Chaa 2”, the film follows the story of a lively Punjabi village, where women take charge of traditional wedding rituals, setting off a light-hearted battle of wits as both sides try to outsmart each other with increasingly clever and elaborate plans. The film also stars Gurpreet Bhangu and Gitaj Bindrakhia.

