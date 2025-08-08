August 08, 2025 4:58 PM हिंदी

Ammy Virk joins ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’: It’s a film with heart, humour and purpose

Ammy Virk joins ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’: It’s a film with heart, humour and purpose

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Ammy Virk has joined the cast of Godday Godday Chaa 2, the sequel to the Punjabi blockbuster which was feted at the 71st National Film Award for Best Punjabi Feature Film.

Ammy added, “I’ve always admired the kind of cinema that entertains while making a strong statement and Godday Godday Chaa did exactly that.”

“I want to congratulate the entire team on the well-deserved National Award and the love they’ve received from audiences everywhere. I’m truly excited to be joining the second chapter of this beautiful journey. It’s a film with heart, humor, and purpose and I’m proud to be a part of it,” he added.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and written by Jagdeep Sidhu, Godday Godday Chaa 2 is produced by Zee Studios and VH Entertainment and is slated for a Diwali 2025 release.

Godday Godday Chaa is a Punjabi family comedy-drama film set in the 1980s and 1990s. The film stars Sonam Bajwa, Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia, and Gurjazz.

It is set during the early 80s and 90s, when it was only a dream for the women of Punjab to attend a wedding.

The movie revolves around Rani, who has made it her mission to take the women of her ‘pind’ to a baraat. To fulfil her mission, she teams up with other females in the village and takes some really bold steps.

Ammy completed a decade in showbiz on July 31.

Talking about his journey, Ammy, who is known for his Patiala-Shahi turban. stated: “My journey in the industry has been fruitful, filled with passion and immense learning.”

“The unwavering love from my audience is truly humbling. I've always aimed to tell stories that resonate and give my 100% to every role. I'm so grateful that I have received so much love in the last 10 years,” he added.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

China welcomes PM Modi for SCO meet, says Tianjin Summit will be gathering of solidarity and friendship (File image)

China welcomes PM Modi for SCO meet, says Tianjin Summit will be gathering of solidarity and friendship

Mukesh Rishi opens up about playing dictator Zia-ul-Haq in ‘Salakaar’

Mukesh Rishi opens up about playing dictator Zia-ul-Haq in ‘Salakaar’

Preeti Jhangiani defends 'Udaipur Files' amid legal challenges, says it focuses on justice, not religion

Preeti Jhangiani defends 'Udaipur Files' amid legal challenges, says it focuses on justice, not religion

Cabinet okays Rs 30,000 crore as compensation to public sector OMCs for losses in domestic LPG

Cabinet okays Rs 30,000 crore as compensation to public sector OMCs for losses in domestic LPG

India-Brazil can build new partnership, diversify trade partners: Brazilian researcher on Trump’s tariff war (IANS Interview)

India-Brazil can build new partnership, diversify trade partners: Brazilian researcher on Trump’s tariff tirade

Sumbul Touqeer on tying rakhi to her sister: I've never felt the need for a brother

Sumbul Touqeer on tying rakhi to her sister: I've never felt the need for a brother

Vaibhav Raj Gupta calls his grandfather 'his first fashion icon'

Vaibhav Raj Gupta calls his grandfather 'his first fashion icon'

India recorded over 15 lakh cancer cases in 2024: Minister

India recorded over 15 lakh cancer cases in 2024: Minister

Milind Soman's mother does skipping every day even at 86

Milind Soman's mother does skipping every day even at 86

Priyanka Chopra treats with some awe-worthy glimpses of little Malti with her family

Priyanka Chopra treats with some awe-worthy glimpses of little Malti with her family