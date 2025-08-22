August 22, 2025 7:41 PM हिंदी

HM Amit Shah slams Kerala govt over ‘corruption’ and ‘weak’ governance

Kochi, Aug 22 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Left-led Kerala government, accusing it of corruption, weak governance, and misleading claims against the Centre over disaster relief funds.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a leading media house, Shah said Kerala, which has alternated between UDF and LDF rule, is “mired in scams.”

“The gold smuggling case reached right up to the Chief Minister’s Office. Then there are the cooperative scam, the Exalogic scam, and several others. People are not happy with the state of affairs,” he said.

On law and order, Shah accused the state government of “compromising” security for political gains.

Citing the Popular Front of India (PFI), he said, “PFI spread from Kerala to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat. Why was it not banned earlier? Had it not been for the Narendra Modi government, the organisation would still be active.”

The Home Minister also rebutted the Kerala government’s frequent charge that the Centre has failed to provide adequate disaster relief funds.

He asserted that the PM Modi-led administration has, in fact, allocated several times more resources to Kerala than the previous UPA government.

“The Centre has consistently supported Kerala in times of natural calamities. Allocations under both the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have been higher during our tenure. Funds have been released on time, and assistance has always been extended during floods, landslides, and other disasters,” Shah said.

Shah’s remarks come amid continued friction between the Union and Kerala governments, with the Left-led state repeatedly alleging discrimination in central assistance.

With elections on the horizon, his comments signal the BJP’s intent to sharpen its political offensive in Kerala.

“The people of Kerala want change,” Shah declared, expressing confidence that the BJP is poised to make major inroads in the state.

