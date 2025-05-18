HM Amit Shah hails Operation Sindoor as a turning point in India's security doctrine

Gandhinagar, May 17 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah, on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, said on Saturday that Operation Sindoor marked a historic shift in India’s national security response. He emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive leadership, Indian armed forces struck deep into Pakistani territory, dismantling terrorist infrastructure.

“For the first time since independence, our forces crossed 100 km into Pakistan and obliterated terror camps. In Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke — our message thundered loud and clear. The world watches with admiration; Pakistan trembles with fear,” HM Shah told a gathering in Gandhinagar.

During his visit, HM Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 702 crore in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, underscoring the dual focus of national security and local progress. Uncompromising Response to Pahalgam Attack Referring to the brutal terrorist strike in Pahalgam, which targeted civilians and tourists based on their religion, Shah said the Indian response was guided by both principle and power.

“Terrorists from Pakistan executed a horrific attack, forcing people to identify themselves by religion and then killing them in front of their families. It was a barbaric act — and India responded, not with vengeance, but with resolve and righteousness,” Home Minister Shah said.

He revealed that Operation Sindoor was India’s direct military response to that incident. The operation led to the destruction of major terror outfits' command centres, including those of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, as well as nine other training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“We turned their entire network into rubble — arms dumps, training grounds, hideouts. More than 100 terrorists were neutralised,” he said.

Home Minister Shah revealed that Pakistan did not back down even after the initial operation.

On May 8, the Pakistani military forces launched coordinated strikes across India’s western border, stretching from Kutch to Kashmir.

“But under Prime Minister Modi, our air defence systems have evolved to a point where not a single missile or drone could breach Indian soil,” he said, praising the technological preparedness of Indian forces.

On May 9, India retaliated with targeted strikes on 15 Pakistani military sites including key airbases like Noor Khan, Sargodha, Sukkur, and Malir Cantonment in Karachi.

Importantly, HM Shah noted that civilian areas were spared, showcasing India's commitment to ethical warfare.

“We didn’t touch civilians. But we sent an unmistakable message -- if you harm Indians, the response will be fierce and focused.”

HM Shah attributed the shift in India’s counter-terrorism policy to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi since 2014.

“Before 2014, terror attacks from Pakistan were often met with silence. That era is gone. Today, every act of aggression is met with strength,” he remarked. Citing previous operations such as the surgical strikes after Uri and airstrikes post-Pulwama, Shah placed Operation Sindoor in a continuum of robust military responses.

He emphasized that this operation has captured the attention of global military experts. “Our missile strikes have demonstrated surgical precision. International defence analysts are now looking at India’s capabilities with renewed respect,” he said.

According to Home Minister Shah, Operation Sindoor was the outcome of precise intelligence coordination, operational excellence, and a resolute political leadership.

“This was not just a military manoeuvre. It was a reflection of our Prime Minister’s will, our agencies’ intelligence coordination, and the unmatched readiness of our armed forces,” he said.

He asserted that India's capabilities had now nullified Pakistan’s offensive potential.

“After eliminating over 100 hardened terrorists, we didn’t stop. We struck at the roots of their offensive power — their air bases. And we made sure they knew: India will not tolerate violence against its people,” the Home Minister said.

