Bihar polls: Cong-RJD protecting infiltrators, says Amit Shah

Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a blistering attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at a rally in Ramnagar block in Bihar's West Champaran, accusing him of multiple scams and alleging serious wrongdoing during his tenure.

HM Shah accused Lalu of involvement in several scandals, saying, “Lalu Prasad Yadav has done quite a lot. He committed the fodder scam, the land-for-jobs scam, the hotel sale scam, the bitumen scam, the flood relief scam, the recruitment scam, and the AB Export scam, including even committing massacres.”

Turning to the issue of infiltrators, Shah criticised the RJD and Congress for allegedly defending them.

“Should infiltrators be removed from Bihar's voter list or not? Just recently, Rahul Gandhi embarked on a ‘Save the Infiltrators’ march. He says infiltrators should remain on the voter list. These infiltrators snatch jobs from our youth, claim a share of rations meant for the poor, and make the country insecure,” Shah said.

“From the land of Ramnagar, I want to say: Rahul Gandhi, hold as many marches and press conferences as you like -- the BJP will work to remove every single infiltrator from across the country and from Bihar,” he said.

On the election schedule, HM Shah reminded voters of the remaining phases and the counting date.

“Today is the first phase of voting in Bihar; the second phase will be on the 11th. I have travelled across Bihar and come to Ramnagar. Counting will begin at 8 a.m. on the 14th, and by 11 a.m., Lalu and Rahul’s party will be completely wiped out from Bihar,” he said.

Continuing his address, Amit Shah said the NDA would return to power in Bihar with a decisive mandate.

“Under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, the NDA is going to form the government in Bihar once again with a massive majority,” he said.

The Union Minister claimed the alliance would sweep West Champaran. “In the last election, we won eight out of nine seats in West Champaran. But this time, I tell you to put all nine seats in the NDA’s kitty,” he said.

He highlighted the construction of Ram and Sita temples while invoking cultural references. “A grand Ram Temple has been built in Ayodhya. The foundation stone has been laid for the temple of Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi, and in just two years, a magnificent temple of Sita Mata will be built for Rs 850 crore,” he said.

Referring to the history of sugar mills in the region, HM Shah alleged that industrial decline took place during “jungle raj”.

“West Champaran used to be the sugar bowl of eastern India. But during the jungle raj, due to extortion, sugar mills shut down one by one. We restarted the Riga sugar mill. In the next five years, the BJP and NDA will work to restart all closed sugar mills,” he added.

--IANS

ajk/dpb