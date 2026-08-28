Amit Rohidas, Rajinder Singh achieve milestone caps in World Cup clash

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Indian men's hockey team defender Amit Rohidas on Friday earned his 250th International Cap for India, while midfielder Rajinder Singh completed his 50th international cap, with both milestones achieved during India's 7th/8th place classification match against Belgium at the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2026.

The veteran defender from Odisha's Sundergarh district, who plays the crucial role of first rusher in India's penalty corner defence, made his international debut at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2013 in Ipoh, Malaysia.

Since then, Rohidas has become one of the most experienced campaigners in the current setup, having been part of India's bronze medal-winning squads at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and having served as vice-captain at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023.

Rajinder Singh, who hails from Sant Nagar in Haryana's Sirsa district and trains at the Namdhari Sports Academy, made his senior India debut in October 2024 against Germany.

A product of India's junior pathway, he was part of the squad that won gold at the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023 and helped India finish fourth at the 2023 FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup, before being named among the World Cup debutants for the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2026.

"It feels incredible to reach 250 caps for my country. Every time I step on the field in the India jersey, I carry the pride of my team, my family and everyone back home who has supported me. I want to thank Hockey India, my coaches and my teammates for their constant belief, and I hope to keep contributing to the team for as long as I can," said Amit Rohidas.

Rajinder Singh said, "Reaching 50 caps this early in my career means a lot to me. It has been a fast couple of years, and I owe a lot of it to the support of my senior teammates and the coaching staff. I want to keep learning and keep improving so I can give more to this team."

Congratulating both players, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "I congratulate Amit Rohidas on completing 250 international caps and Rajinder Singh on completing 50 international caps for India. Amit has been the backbone of our defence for over a decade, and it is heartening to see a young player like Rajinder already making his mark on the international stage. Both milestones reflect the strength and depth we now have in this team."

Echoing the president's sentiments, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said, "It is a special day to see Amit and Rajinder achieve these personal milestones together during our match against Belgium at the World Cup. Hockey India recognises their dedication and contribution to Indian hockey, and we wish them continued success."

--IANS

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