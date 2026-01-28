Amidst controversy with Orry, Sara Ali Khan looks unbothered, slays in sporty airport look

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan recently was spotted at the airport, turning heads with her sporty look.

The actress was seen dressed in a casual athleisure outfit, pairing a zip-up hoodie with track pants and sneakers. Accessorising it with dark sunglasses. Sara greeted the paparazzi with a wave and a smile.

Despite the recent controversy surrounding her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh and herself, Sara appeared completely unfazed.

For the uninitiated, the controversy erupted after social media influencer Orry made cryptic remarks and claims online, which went viral over social media, dragging Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita Singh.

While the remarks have sparked debates and reactions among netizens, neither Sara nor her family have officially responded or participated actively in the controversy.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan ventured into acting in 2018 with Kedarnath. She was seen starring opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress later appeared in films like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re and Force.

The actress was also seen in Metro… In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu in 2025.

For the uninitiated, Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She is the granddaughter of veteran Hindi cinema superstar Sharmila Tagore.

–IANS

rd/