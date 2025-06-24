Amid controversy on Pakistani actress in 'Sardaar Ji 3' Diljit Dosanjh brings a promotional commentary

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy promoting his forthcoming horror comedy, "Sardaar Ji 3".

In his latest Instagram post, Diljit was seen flaunting his fun commentary skills as he stepped out with his team for a fine-dine experience.

First, the singer was seen heading to a restaurant, where he was served avocado toast and scrambled eggs, with a side of orange juice, which he gulped down in a single go. Later, he encountered a weird fruit, which Diljit found to be sour.

Next, he came across a very huge croissant. As he was trying to figure out how to eat it, Diljit was heard saying, "Ye abnormal kisam ka croissant aaj main try karunga..Panga padh gaya hain jhaaki(byte) kha se maru?... Ayee panga nahi lena aari se kaat dunga, kaat ke saab ko baat dunga."

The team also enjoyed coffee and dessert after this. However, the highlight of the clip was definitely Diljit's witty commentary, which made everything more fun.

"SARDAAR JI 3 Advance Bookings Open Now Only on Overseas," Diljit captioned the post.

The video comes amidst massive criticism for Diljit over including Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in "Sardaar Ji 3".

Hania appeared in the recently released trailer of the sequel following the tension at the LoC after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack and this did not sit well with a lot of people.

Condemning the inclusion of Hania in the film, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association issued a statement calling for a nationwide boycott of "Sardaar Ji 3".

He has further urged artists across the Indian film industry to not work with Diljit in any capacity, including live events.

Made under the direction of Amar Hundal, "Sardaar Ji 3" will see Jasmin Bajwa, Manav Vij, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Gulshan Grover, Nasir Chinyoti,

Monica Sharma, Saleem Albela, and Daniel Khawar in prominent roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/