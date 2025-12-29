December 29, 2025 3:14 PM हिंदी

Amid Akshaye Khanna's exit controversy 'Drishyam 3' to start its Goa schedule

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film ‘Drishyam 3’, which is currently under-production, are set to start the Goa schedule after wrapping up the schedule in Mumbai. This comes amidst the controversy surrounding the exit of Akshaye Khanna from the film after he increased his remuneration.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has also joined the franchise. Jaideep is known for his intense screen presence and nuanced performances, and brings a compelling new energy to the ‘Drishyam’ universe, promising a fresh and unpredictable dynamic as the story unfolds.

Filming in Goa is set to flag off from January 8 with the schedule expected to continue till end of February. The entire cast will be part of the Goa schedule with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor returning for this edge-of-the-seat family thriller.

Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna, who impressed audiences with his recent roles, has unexpectedly opted out of ‘Drishyam 3’, igniting significant industry chatter and media coverage. Media reports suggest the split stemmed from disagreements over remuneration and creative aspects of his role. After a string of strong performances, the actor is said to have sought a substantial fee increase, with figures like INR 21 crore being mentioned, which the ‘Drishyam 3’ makers were reportedly uncomfortable matching within their budget.

Creative differences also reportedly surfaced over character appearance, including a contentious discussion about him wearing a wig for continuity reasons, a point producers and the director felt impractical for a sequel context

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, ‘Drishyam 3’ is all set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

