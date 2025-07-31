July 31, 2025 1:05 PM हिंदी

US student detained at Chennai airport for carrying banned satellite phone

US student detained at Chennai airport for carrying banned satellite phone (File Photo)

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) Security officials at Chennai International Airport detained an American student early Thursday after he was found in possession of a satellite phone, a device banned in India for security reasons.

The incident took place as a Scoot Airlines flight bound for Singapore was preparing for departure at 12.30 a.m.

During a routine security check, airport officials detected the satellite phone in the baggage of Oakley Jackson (22), an American national travelling to Australia via Singapore.

Jackson, a university student from the US, had arrived in Chennai last week from Delhi on a tourist visit.

Upon questioning, he claimed he was unaware that satellite phones were prohibited in India and explained that he had carried the device with him from the US to Delhi and then to Chennai without facing any issues. However, security officials at Chennai Airport did not accept his explanation, citing national security concerns.

The student’s flight ticket was immediately cancelled, and the satellite phone was confiscated.

Both Jackson and the seized device were subsequently handed over to the airport police station for further investigation.

Police sources said they are probing whether the student had used the satellite phone during his stay in Chennai and, if so, with whom he had communicated.

Investigators are also trying to ascertain whether anyone had attempted to contact him through the device while he was in India.

“Satellite phones can bypass conventional communication networks, and their unmonitored usage poses a serious security threat,” a senior official at the airport said.

“Strict action is taken whenever such devices are found,” the official said.

The US Consulate in Chennai has been informed about the incident.

Officials from the embassy are expected to extend necessary assistance to Jackson as the inquiry progresses.

Carrying a satellite phone without prior permission from the Department of Telecommunications is a punishable offence in India.

Authorities have repeatedly cautioned foreign travellers to declare such devices and obtain special clearance before entering the country.

The airport police said further action would depend on the outcome of the investigation and whether any misuse of the device could be established. Jackson remains in police custody pending inquiries.

--IANS

aal/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Sachin-Jigar on ‘Pardesiya’: We wanted to create something timeless

Sachin-Jigar on ‘Pardesiya’: We wanted to create something timeless

Asha Parekh shares ‘cherished moments’ with Helen, Waheeda Rehman

Asha Parekh shares ‘cherished moments’ with Helen, Waheeda Rehman

Telugu Titans face Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 12 opener; Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, Delhi return as venues

Telugu Titans face Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 12 opener; Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai & Delhi return as venues

India’s $25 billion pharma and electronics exports secure despite new US tariffs

India’s $25 billion pharma and electronics exports remain secure despite new US tariffs

Balochistan not for sale: Activist warns Trump against Pakistan's 'false claim' on oil reserves

Balochistan not for sale: Activist warns Trump against Pakistan's 'false claim' on oil reserves

Release of G V Prakash-starrer ‘Blackmail’ postponed

Release of G V Prakash-starrer ‘Blackmail’ postponed

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani romance away in ‘Aavan Jaavan’ from ‘War 2’

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani romance away in ‘Aavan Jaavan’ from ‘War 2’

Jack Leach is England's 'best spinner': Nathan Lyon

Jack Leach is England's 'best spinner': Nathan Lyon

All seven accused acquitted in 2008 Malegaon blast case by NIA court

All seven accused acquitted in 2008 Malegaon blast case by NIA court

Mrunal Thakur teaches Farah Khan’s cook Dilip viral step of ‘The Po Po Song’

Mrunal Thakur teaches Farah Khan’s cook Dilip viral step of ‘The Po Po Song’