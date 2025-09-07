September 07, 2025 5:12 AM हिंदी

Ameesha Patel celebrated signing 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' by enjoying champagne with Rakesh Roshan

Ameesha Patel celebrated signing 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' by enjoying champagne with Rakesh Roshan

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Ameesha Patel, who became an overnight sensation with her debut movie, "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" revealed that she celebrated signing the movie by enjoying champagne with director Rakesh Roshan and co-star Hrithik Roshan.

Ameesha dropped two photos from the memorable evening on her Instagram handle. In one of the photos, she was seen holding two glasses, while Hrithik poured the champagne. In the next still, Ameesha was feeding Rakesh Roshan.

Wishing the filmmaker on his birthday, the 'Gadar' actress penned, "@rakesh_roshan9 —these are pictures from my home in South Mumbai the day after I signed “KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN “ n we opened champagne to celebrate before starting our shoot schedule!! (sic)"

Calling him a true inspiration, Ameesha added, "From then to now u have been a beacon of inspiration with ur hardwork, discipline, professionalism, organisation n ur true resilience in the face of all adversity n challenges! U have been the best I cud learn from n was a privelege to be ur discovery !!! Wishing u the happpppiest bday n many many bumper years to follow !! Your SONIA forever."

Earlier today, Hrithik also wished his “best teacher” on his special day saying, “Happy birthday to you papa. Thank you for building this resilience inside me. When life gets hard, it feels like home. Nothing can and nothing will shake the soldier in me. Over the years I have learnt to see the opposite as well, and I know you have too. The discovery of worthiness within, the simplicity of just being, the collapse of external validation.”

Hrithik stated that today, just like his father, he walks in balance, having reached a place of equanimity.

“Never complete, but no longer empty. I would have never reached this place of equanimity, this place of wisdom, without first traversing the hard path. Thank you for building that soldier in me. For being the best teacher one could ask for. I stand proud ( and strong), cause I am your son. I love you,” he concluded.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Jeremy Renner shares how the cast of his new help him recover

Jeremy Renner shares how the cast of his new help him recover

Sydney Sweeney gorged on milkshakes to prepare for her part in boxer biopic

Sydney Sweeney gorged on milkshakes to prepare for her part in boxer biopic

AIMIM to support INDIA bloc nominee Sudershan Reddy in Vice-Prez polls

AIMIM to support INDIA bloc nominee Sudershan Reddy in Vice-Prez election

Fake Facebook post: Bengal youth allowed to appear in exams tomorrow (Lead)

Fake Facebook post: Bengal youth allowed to appear in exams tomorrow (Lead)

Sikandar Raza shines as Zimbabwe skittle Sri Lanka for second-lowest T20I total in the second match of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday. Photo credit: Zimbabwe Cricket

Raza shines as Zimbabwe skittle Sri Lanka for second-lowest T20I total

From ideologues to hired guns: Maoists without ideology struggle to survive

From ideologues to hired guns: Maoists without ideology struggle to survive

Delhi court grants interim injunction to Adani Enterprises in defamation suit

Delhi court grants interim injunction to Adani Enterprises in defamation suit

Ravie Dubey says 'it is your destiny to be respected by the world' as Sargun Mehta turns 37

Ravie Dubey says 'it is your destiny to be respected by the world' as Sargun Mehta turns 37

India beat China 7-0 to set up final against Korea in Season 12 of the Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men’s Asia Cup 2025: India beat China 7-0 to set up final against Korea

Maha: Grand farewell to Ganapati Bappa amid huge processions

Maha: Grand farewell to Ganapati Bappa amid huge processions