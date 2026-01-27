Ameesha Patel calls’ Bobby Deol her ‘Humraaz’ as she wishes him on birthday

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actress Ameesha Patel took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she wished Bollywood star Bobby Deol on his birthday by sharing an old picture from their film Humraaz.

Along with the photo, Ameesha wrote the sweetest caption that read, “Happiest bday @iambobbydeol!! My HUMRAAZ for life even if ur Lord Bobby for the world,” further adding heart emojis.

Talking about the picture, it seems to be a throwback still from the early 2000s when Ameesha and Bobby starred together in the superhit movie Humraaz, that is touted as one of the most popular romantic thrillers till date.

Released in 2002, Humraaz was directed by Abbas-Mustan and produced by Tips Films. The movie along with Ameesha Patel and Bobby Deol, also starred Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role. It went on to become a major box office success.

The film’s music, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, was a huge hit and played a key role in its success. Songs from the movie like Sanam Mere Humraaz, Bardaasht Nahi Kar Sakta, topped the charts and continue to enjoy popularity even today. Ameesha and Bobby have also starred in movies like Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai, Kranti.

Ameesha along with Bobby Deol, is also close to his brother and Bollywood star Sunny Deol. The actress had co-starred with Sunny in the 2000 release superhit movie Gadar. She essayed the role of Sakeena while Deol essayed the role of Tara Singh.

The movie went onto become a blockbuster back then.

Recently, Ameesha had taken to her social media account to laud Sunny Deol for his recently released movie Border 2.

Sharing her excitement on social media, Ameesha referred to Sunny’s much-loved character Tara Singh from Gadar, and wrote, “Kya baat hain TARA @iamsunnydeol no wonder SAKINA ki JAAN n HINDUSTAN ki SHAAn hain AAP – BORDER 2 Trailer is,” adding fire emoticons.

–IANS

rd/