Amanda Seyfried says she ‘never got rid’ of her belly button ring

Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried spoke about her own sense of style and even voiced her support for her “Housemaid” co-star Sydney Sweeney saying that she has always been tapped into fashion.”

Seyfried told people.com: "I think she's always been tapped into fashion. She seems to always have a nice 'fit. The sexier the better. It's funny, I haven't seen a lingerie line in a long time, and you know, if you've got the eye for it and the body, it's fun to celebrate that."

Speaking up about her own sense of style, Seyfried shared that she's worn a belly button ring since the age of 17, reports femalefirst.co.uk

The Hollywood star, who has Nina, eight, and Thomas, five, with husband Thomas Sadoski, shared: "I never got rid of it. I've had it since I was 17. I took it out when I was pregnant both times, I put it straight back in. Nobody really ever sees it, but it's always there."

Meanwhile, the actress previously heaped praise on Sweeney, describing her co-star as a "sweetheart".

The actress told Vanity Fair: "I don’t envy anything she’s going through. I’ve spent a lot of time with her; we just hit it off immediately. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a very generous, kind person at her core. I have to be honest: I did not have a moment like she’s having ever.

"(My Mean Girls costar) Lindsay Lohan, we’re buddies, and it’s really, really, really harmful to people to have that kind of overnight spotlight."

"Because any press, good or bad, is still a blinding spotlight, and you have to maneuver and negotiate your way around it and outside of it. It’s acrobatics that I don’t think most people are capable of figuring it out at that age."

She thinks a sudden rise to stardom can actually be "dangerous". However, the actress praised Sweeney for how she's coped with the extra attention.

She said: "It’s just dangerous, because when you have people…. on you—or idolising you and following you around—it can’t be good for your psyche. It can’t make you feel safe in the world. But I actually admire the way Syd shows up for work. She always has a smile on her face, even if she’s miserable. I hope it doesn’t change."

--IANS

dc/