Amanda Seyfried is convinced ‘Mamma Mia 3!’ will happen

Los Angeles, April 18 (IANS) Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried, who played Sophie Sheridan in the first two Mamma Mia movies has revealed that she'd jump at the chance to appear in a third film.

Mamma Mia! Released in 2008 and is a jukebox musical romantic comedy film directed by Phyllida Lloyd. The film includes Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper, and Christine Baranski.

The film follows a young bride-to-be named Sophie who invites three men to her upcoming wedding, with the possibility that any of them could be her real father. The sequel, titled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, was released in 2018, with much of the cast returning.

Discussing the possibility of a third Mamma Mia movie, Seyfried told people.com: "It’s just interesting that ... it’ll happen. I know it’s going to happen. If there’s a need, you know."

The Mamma Mia franchise has proven to be a huge hit with fans since the first movie premiered in 2008, and Amanda's co-stars in Octet, the new musical film, have even suggested some ideas to her for the potential project.

The actress, who stars in Octet alongside Rachel Zegler, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Phillipa Soo, Gaten Matarazzo, Jonathan Groff, and Tramell Tillman, said: "The girls in Octet were like, 'Can we be in it?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' It’s great, actually.

"One of them had an idea for us to dance with ribbons, and I thought, 'That's what it’s missing.'... It’s just like what we used to do as kids, like ribbon dancing in dance class."

Meanwhile, the actress enjoyed huge success with The Housemaid in 2025, and the actress previously lavished praise on her co-star, Sydney Sweeney.

Seyfried praises Sweeney for how she's coped with the pressures of fame and success.

The Hollywood star told Vanity Fair: "I don’t envy anything she’s going through. I’ve spent a lot of time with her; we just hit it off immediately. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a very generous, kind person at her core. I have to be honest: I did not have a moment like she’s having ever.

"(My Mean Girls costar) Lindsay Lohan, we’re buddies, and it’s really, really, really harmful to people to have that kind of overnight spotlight."

Because any press, good or bad, is still a blinding spotlight, and you have to maneuver and negotiate your way around it and outside of it. It’s acrobatics that I don’t think most people are capable of figuring it out at that age."

--IANS

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