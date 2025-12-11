December 11, 2025 12:53 PM हिंदी

Amanda Seyfried: Done a lot of work in the decade of my 30s

Los Angeles, Dec 11 (IANS) Actress Amanda Seyfried feels thoroughly prepared for the next stage of her life, after attending numerous therapy sessions with her husband Thomas Sadoski and on her own over recent years.

The actress, who married Thomas in 2017, told Who What Wear: "I know life is harder the older you get, but I also know that I'm pretty prepped because I've done a lot of work in the decade of my 30s.

"I've done a lot of couples therapy. I've done a lot of therapy alone. I've had insane amounts of conversations with psychologists and friends who are psychologists that I feel like I have a lot of self-knowledge. It's not everything, but it certainly goes a long way."

Seyfried has already enjoyed huge success in her career, but the actress is determined to keep testing herself, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The movie star is actively seeking roles that are "really scary".

Seyfried said: "I feel like I have to keep choosing things that terrify me - within reason, right? I'm not gonna jump off a cliff or jump out of an airplane, but I need to sink my teeth into something that is really scary because I know I can do it, and I know I'll be better for it."

The actress made her feature film debut in the teen comedy Mean Girls back in 2004.

Asked if she's re-watched Mean Girls, Amanda told Variety: "No. It’s on often enough, though.

"I love it. I really love seeing my face on people’s T-shirts. I’m a little resentful because Paramount still owes me some money for the likeness. Every store sells Mean Girls T-shirts with our faces. Don’t I [get something from that]? Even the girl at TSA tells me it’s her favourite movie."

