Amaal Mallik backs Farrhana Bhatt, says he’s ‘sick of Bigg Boss negativity’

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Amaal Mallik has strongly reacted to online negativity directed at his friend and co-star Farrhana Bhatt, after a user attempted to mock her by misquoting the music composer’s father Daboo Malik’s post on X.

Taking to X, Amaal expressed his disappointment over the harsh comments, stating that this was not a reality show but real life. Emphasising that Farrhana is both his friend and co-star, he made it clear that any disrespect towards her would not be tolerated.

He wrote: “All our fans should be able to put this behind us, and wish us well, our debut song is on the way and this is the way you welcome us ? This is how you treat a girl ? This is not bigg boss, this is a real world. She is my friend, my co-star and we are doing our best to get you some magic Watch your words and tell all your friends here as well.”

“Messing with her is as good as messing with me…Samajh aaaya ? Ab Iska bhi headline bane toh I don’t care, I’m sick of this BB b*******t negativity.”

Calling out anonymous accounts, Amaal, who will be seen in a romantic music video with Farrhana, urged critics to show courage by revealing their real identities instead of hiding behind fake profiles and misusing fandom hashtags to spread hate.

“Behave or leave my timeline. I am warning every one I will delete my X for good, trust me I will, & you very well know I can Don’t push me to my limit..Speak nicely to everyone. Apologise right now if you have any value for my word, if not, don’t come over here and spread dirt….”

He added: “If any of you are really my fans and are doing this I don’t get what’s wrong with you… If you’re an imposter then stop using mine or my fandom’s hashtag to come spew venom. Have the guts to put your real face as your display and stop hiding like a rat…”

Expressing his frustration, the singer concluded by asking people to behave respectfully on his timeline and stop dragging unnecessary negativity into their lives.

“PS - Why do y’all mess with me, get schooled & then go back delete tweets, galat likhna hi kyu, mere saath aur mere apno ke saath bhidna hi kyu,” he concluded.

--IANS

dc/