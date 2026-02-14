Allu Sirish’s Valentine’s Day post for ‘Cutesh’ Nayanika is winning hearts

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actor Allu Sirish celebrated Valentine’s Day with an adorable and heartfelt Instagram reel dedicated to his fiancee Nayanika Reddy.

On Saturday, he took to his Instagram, and shared a post offering fans a glimpse into their love story ahead of their March 6 wedding.

The romantic post, filled with candid moments and warm affection, quickly won over social media, with well-wishers pouring in blessings for the couple as they prepare to embark on their next chapter together.

He wrote in the caption, “Happy Valentine's Day, Cutesh”.

The celebrations have already begun on a traditional note, with wedding festivities kickstarting yesterday with an intimate pasupu ceremony.

Earlier, Allu Sirish and Nayanika officially kicked off their wedding celebrations with an intimate pre-wedding yacht party in Dubai. The bash was attended by close friends and family, including Allu Sirish’s brother, superstar Allu Arjun, and his wife Sneha Reddy, who joined the couple for a celebration filled with laughter, music and heartfelt moments against the stunning Dubai skyline.

Allu Sirish shared, “Kicking off our wedding celebrations like this felt absolutely magical. My friends flew in from the US, Mumbai, Bengaluru to be part of it making this an incredible opportunity for them to also meet and hang with my friends from Hyderabad”.

He added, “Being there with Nayanika and our closest family and friends... just laughing, dancing and enjoying every moment is a memory we are going to cherish forever. It was the perfect start to this exciting new chapter in our lives and we couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful celebration together”.

The party brought together the couple’s inner circle for a relaxed yet enjoyable evening. The pre-wedding bash marks the beginning of a series of celebrations leading up to the couple’s big day on March 6. It was in December when Sirish announced his wedding date.

