Allu Arjun to play four roles in Atlee's magnum opus AA22XA6?

Chennai, July 12(IANS) If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, Telugu star Allu Arjun will be seen portraying not one but four characters in his upcoming magnum opus with director Atlee, being tentatively referred to as AA22 X A6.

The grapevine is abuzz with rumours that Allu Arjun will be seen playing four characters -- that of a grandfather, father and two sons in the film. Also, the buzz is that the film is based on the concept of two parallel universes. However, none of this information has been officially confirmed by the makers.

The film is the most eagerly awaited in the industry. It may be recalled that the makers had, in June, welcomed actress Deepika Padukone onboard the film's unit. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, had then shared a video of Atlee meeting Deepika Padukone and narrating the script to her. A clip they had released then gave a glimpse of Deepika Padukone's motion capture portions in the film. The visuals gave the impression that Deepika Padukone was to play a queen, who would ride a horse and wield a sword in the film.

The film, which has already triggered huge expectations as it is believed that it will be like no other film that has ever been done before, will have world class experts working on it.

It may be recalled that Sun Pictures had released an announcement video about the film some time back. In the announcement video, a number of world-class technicians who are to work on the film, had shared their thoughts about the script.

Well known VFX supervisor James Madigan, who is known for having worked in films like ‘Iron Man 2’ and ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, was seen saying, “I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning.”

The clip also had Allu Arjun talking to Mike Elizalde, the president of Spectral Motion and asking him what he thought of the script.

Mike Elizalde was seen replying, "The script is seriously unlike anything I've ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create."

Academy award winner and Fractured FX artistic director and CEO Justin Raleigh for his part, said,"Reading through it (the script), very excited about all the creature potential.All the different character potential.”

William Write Anderson, who is the co-owner of Lola VFX, said, “I cannot wait to be a part of this. I can't wait to see what his vision does. The story is unbelievable.”

The makers are claiming the film to be a film that will have universal appeal.

