Allu Arjun sends heartfelt wishes to National Awards winners Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey & others

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) The 71st National Film Awards were officially announced on Friday. After 33 remarkable years in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan bagged his first national award as 'best actor' for his powerful performance in Atlee's "Jawan".

Sending his heartfelt congratulations to SRK and Atlee for the prestigious award, Tollywood actor Allu Arjun wrote on social media, "Heartiest congratulations to @iamsrk garu on winning the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for #Jawan. A well-deserved honour after 33 glorious years in cinema. An another achievement to your endless list sir Also, heartfelt congratulations to my director @Atlee_dir garu for making this magic happen."

King Khan shared the 'Best Actor' award with Vikrant Massey, who left everyone mesmerized with his realistic performance in "12th Fail."

Congratulating Massey on his latest achievement, the 'Pushpa' actor wrote, "Congratulations to @VikrantMassey garu! #12thFail is one of my top favourite films, and your win is truly well-deserved my brother . So glad to see this movie win the National Award too . Congratulations to the entire team especially #Vinod garu."

Additionally, Rani Mukerji also bagged the 'best actress' title for her moving performance in "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway".

Sharing his wishes to Rani and all the other recipients of the 71st National Awards, AA added, "Warm wishes to #RaniMukerji garu as well, on receiving the National Award for Best Actress. Congratulations to all the artists and technicians who were honoured at the #71stNationalAwards. A truly proud moment for Indian cinema!"

Additionally, Kamal Haasan also applauded SRK, Massay, and Rani for the latest feather in their caps.

The 'Indian' actor wrote, "Congratulations to @iamsrk on your National Award for Jawan, a recognition long overdue for your stellar impact on world cinema. 12th Fail was a masterpiece that moved me deeply. It dignified struggle and inspired millions. Congratulations Vidhu Vinod Chopra and @VikrantMassey on this well deserved honour."

"Applauding Rani Mukherjee for a portrayal that was both fierce and fragile, richly deserving of this national recognition," Haasan concluded.

