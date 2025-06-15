All seven, including infant, killed in U'kand helicopter crash (Ld)

June 15, 2025 12:28 PM हिंदी

Rudraprayag, June 15 (IANS) All seven people on board, including a 23-month-old infant and the pilot, lost their lives when a helicopter en route from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi crashed early Sunday morning in the Gaurikund area of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district.

The chopper went down in a densely forested region near Gauri Mai Khark during its short 10-minute flight, crashing between Gaurikund and Sonprayag around 5:20 a.m.

According to a statement issued by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), the victims included six pilgrims -- five adults and an infant -- hailing from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

The pilot was also among the deceased.

The incident has been attributed to poor visibility and adverse weather conditions, which officials say played a major role in the crash.

Rescue and relief operations are in full swing, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) making their way to the site to aid in recovery efforts.

The crash site is reported to be in a difficult-to-access forested area above Gauri Mai Khark, further complicating rescue operations.

SDRF teams are navigating through the rugged terrain to reach the exact spot.

Expressing his grief, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on social media, "Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers."

This marks the fifth aviation-related incident since the portals of the Kedarnath temple were opened on May 2.

On June 7, a separate helicopter developed a technical fault during take-off and was forced to make an emergency landing on the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund highway.

The tail rotor hit a parked car, and the helicopter came dangerously close to nearby buildings. Fortunately, all five pilgrims on board were unharmed, though the pilot sustained minor injuries.

