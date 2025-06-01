June 01, 2025 6:01 PM हिंदी

All eyes on Sharmishta: Dutch MP Geert Wilders backs arrested influencer

Amsterdam, June 1 (IANS) Dutch Member of Parliament Geert Wilders has come out in support of 22-year-old Indian law student and influencer Sharmishta Panoli, who was arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her social media posts.

Calling the arrest a "disgrace for the freedom of speech", the right-wing Dutch lawmaker urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure Panoli's release.

"Free the brave Sharmishta Panoli! It's a disgrace for the freedom of speech that she was arrested. Don't punish her for speaking the truth about Pakistan and Muhammad. Help her, Narendra Modi," Wilders posted on X, along with an image of Panoli with "All eyes on Sharmishta" written on it.

Panoli was arrested on Saturday in Kolkata for posting videos containing communal remarks during Operation Sindoor -- India's counterterror strike following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, including one Nepali national.

The FIR filed against her includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity on religious grounds, deliberately outraging religious feelings, and provoking a breach of peace.

Despite deleting the video and issuing a public apology, Panoli was produced in court and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Her arrest has triggered a political backlash, especially from the BJP, which has accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of a "vote-bank vendetta".

"Why was Sharmishta Panoli arrested overnight for a deleted video, which triggered no riot or unrest?" questioned West Bengal BJP president and Union Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar.

"When TMC leaders insult Sanatan Dharma, call 'Jai Shri Ram' a gaali, and mock the Maha Kumbh, there is no FIR, no arrest, no apology. This is not justice, this is appeasement politics," he said.

Known for his outspoken stance against radical Islam, Wilders had previously extended support to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during the global uproar over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad. He had described her statements as "truthful" and accused Islamic nations of intimidating India into silence.

