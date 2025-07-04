July 04, 2025 12:02 AM हिंदी

‘All eligible will be included’: CEC Gyanesh Kumar stands firm on Bihar voter roll overhaul ahead of polls

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday reaffirmed the Election Commission of India’s commitment to conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar on time, amid concerns raised by opposition parties about the timing of the exercise just months ahead of the state assembly elections.

Speaking at a Booth Level Officers (BLO) training session held in New Delhi, the CEC stated that the SIR was proceeding as scheduled with full involvement from the election machinery and political parties.

“The implementation of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is running as per schedule with the active participation of all election staff and all political parties in a transparent manner. Despite apprehensions of some persons, SIR will ensure that all eligible persons will be included,” Kumar said.

His comments come in the backdrop of objections raised by several opposition parties, including Congress, RJD, CPI, and others, who have questioned the feasibility of conducting an intensive revision of the electoral rolls so close to the elections.

While none have opposed the exercise in principle, they argue that the limited window of three to four months before the polls may affect the accuracy and inclusiveness of the final voter list.

Kumar, however, appeared confident that the ongoing process is being managed with transparency and efficiency. The training session of BLO reportedly focused on best practices for voter verification and inclusion, underlining the Commission's aim to maximise enfranchisement.

The process of electoral roll revision is expected to ensure a more accurate and updated voter roll ahead of the upcoming elections in Bihar.

The Election Commission asserted it is working within a structured and inclusive framework. The Bihar Assembly polls are expected to be held later this year.

