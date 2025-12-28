December 28, 2025 4:11 PM हिंदी

Alia Bhatt shares her new style obsession as she flaunts her love for bows

Alia Bhatt shares her new style obsession as she flaunts her love for bows

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt took to social media to flaunt her new style obsession as she showcased her love for bows.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Raazi’ star, on Sunday, shared several glamorous photos, in which she is seen with bows adorning her hair. The stylish shots showcase Alia in a variety of chic bow-inspired looks, highlighting her fashionable side. Alongside the images, Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter wrote, “The phase of bows is going on.”

Alia’s post seems to suggest that bows are her latest fashion statement. The series of images shows the actress striking different poses for the camera while flaunting her bow. In the final endearing picture, Alia plants a sweet kiss on her mother, Soni Razdan’s, cheek, with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, standing beside them.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt had recently offered a glimpse into her Christmas celebrations with her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, husband Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha. She shared a series of images from the festivities, which also included Neetu Kapoor and her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. For the caption, she simply wrote: “Wrapped in love, Christmas 2025.”

On the professional front, the 32-year-old actress was most recently seen in the film “Jigra.” She is gearing up for her next project, a film set within the YRF spy universe. Alia will star alongside Sharvari in “Alpha,” which will mark the spy universe’s first female-led action film.

In addition, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming epic “Love & War,” co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film revolves around a dramatic wartime love triangle, exploring the conflict between duty and desire, and draws inspiration from classic romances such as “Sangam.”

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with their daughter, Raha, were recently clicked as they headed abroad to celebrate the New Year. The family will be marking the start of 2026 with a relaxing vacation together.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Kunal Kemmu captures leopard in his lens on jungle safari

Kunal Kemmu captures leopard in his lens on jungle safari

Army Boys Sports Company, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club enter Sub-jr Men Academy C'ships final

Army Boys Sports Company, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club enter Sub-jr Men Academy C'ships final

Meta-owned Instagram hit by brief outage, users report login and app issues

Meta-owned Instagram hit by brief outage, users report login and app issues

Total investment in real estate at $3.5 billion in 2025: Report

Total investment in real estate at $3.5 billion in 2025: Report

Sussanne Khan says 'make mama beam brightest in heaven' in her birthday wish for sister Farah

Sussanne Khan says 'make mama beam brightest in heaven' in her birthday wish for sister Farah

Head reveals he reached out to Duckett after Noosa backlash 'to see if he was going alright'

Head reveals he reached out to Duckett after Noosa backlash 'to see if he was going alright'

Indian junior men’s hockey team cap off a successful 2025 with two major international medals

Indian junior men’s hockey team cap off a successful 2025 with two major international medals

Madhuri Dixit explains how rising cinema ticket prices are affecting theatre footfalls

Madhuri Dixit explains how rising cinema ticket prices are affecting theatre footfalls

Krystle D’Souza shares how a small role in ‘Dhurandhar’ turned into a big moment for her

Krystle D’Souza shares how a small role in ‘Dhurandhar’ turned into a big moment for her

Fit India Sundays on Cycle wraps up 2025 with high-energy fitness festival

Fit India Sundays on Cycle wraps up 2025 with high-energy fitness festival