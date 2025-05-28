Alia Bhatt shares behind-the-scenes moments from her stunning Cannes 2025 looks

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to social media to give a glimpse behind the scenes of her glamorous appearances at Cannes 2025.

Sharing candid moments from her makeup and styling sessions, the 'Raazi' actress showcased the fun and effort that went into creating her stunning red carpet looks. From intricate makeup routines to joyful moments enjoying live music, Alia’s behind-the-scenes snippets revealed the personality and charm behind her elegant Cannes presence.

On Wednesday, Bhatt posted a couple of her photos on Instagram and simply wrote, “cannes-dids okay bye, see you next year.” In the first image, Alia is seen wearing a bathrobe, applying lipstick while stylishly fixing her hair. In the next video, her makeup artist is applying red lipstick, followed by another clip showing her getting her eyelashes enhanced with mascara. She also shared photos of her stunning looks from Cannes 2025. Additionally, she posted a video from a restaurant where a singer is performing live.

Notably, Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, was quick to take note of the actress’ post as she reacted, writing, “Best pics n best team.”

For the closing ceremony, Alia Bhatt wore a look that was both breathtaking and rich in cultural meaning. She dazzled in a nude-toned, sequined, saree-inspired drape by Gucci and accessorized it with a matching silver mini handbag. In a video posted on her Instagram, the Student of the Year actress said, “Today is the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2025, and I am getting ready for the red carpet of the closing ceremony. This is my first time at the Cannes Film Festival. I am, of course, always excited, a bunch of nerves. I truly thrive in this sort of chaos.”

“It's a bit strange, I don't know why, but like the chaos always tends to find us. A couple of minutes ago, we had no electricity for the last four hours. So, Amit (Amit Thakur, her hairstylist) over here was actually taking my hair extensions, and he put it on a tong, and he put it out in the sun so that it could heat up because we had no electricity. We figured it out as we're going, but now we're very grateful and thankful that the electricity is back,” she added.

Alia Bhatt kicked off her red carpet appearance in a stunning ivory Schiaparelli haute couture gown. Later, she turned heads in a dazzling second look—a jewel-adorned navy gown by Armani Privé at the prestigious festival.

